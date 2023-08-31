What to do this weekend (Sept 1 to 3)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Food Truck Fiesta

Head to Palawan Green and The Palawan for an array of affordable bites and unique creations at Sentosa Food Festival's Food Truck Fiesta.

From craft beers to innovative durian pastries, Korean-inspired cuisine, flavourful Thai food and more, you'll be spoiled for choice.

Date: Sept 1 to 17

Find out more here

2. Safra Swim for Hope

Safra Swim For Hope is back for its 13th edition. This year, the charity event aims to show support to individuals who are recovering or suffering from mental health struggles and uplift their quality of lives.

You can participate via a full virtual swim, where you can swim at your own preferred time and place and submit your swim records via the event portal, a full physical swim, where you'll complete your swim at a Safra club, or a hybrid swim, where you'll complete one kilometre at a Safra club and the rest virtually.

Interested in other ways to combine sports and voluteerism? Check out our story here.

Registration till Sept 30

Virtual swim period from Sept 1 to Oct 29

Physical swim dates: Oct 14 to 15 at Safra Choa Chu Kang | Oct 21 to 22 at Safra Toa Payoh | Oct 28 to 29 at Safra Tampines

Find out more here

3. Jewel Blooms 2023

Celebrate the splendours of Singapore through flowers at Jewel Blooms 2023.

You can look forward to gorgeous floral installations by top local floral designers at Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park Petal Garden, plant swaps, demonstrations, talks, workshops, and even a marketplace full of floral delights.

Date: Sept 1 to 10

Find out more here

4. Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall (SYSNMH).

This year's outdoor installation consists of two adorable giant panda lanterns, which were created through a collaboration with toymaker 52TOYS' Panda Roll series and WWF-Singapore (World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore).

You can also look forward to an exciting line-up of programmes where you'll learn more about the dialect cultures of the Chinese community, from DIY craft workshops to folk songs sessions, abacus seed making, storytelling sessions, an escape room, and much more.

Date: Till Oct 1

Find out more here

