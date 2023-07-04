Supermarket showdown: Expat reveals vast grocery price differences between Singapore and Switzerland

According to a report by ECA, a human capital firm, Singapore is the fifth most expensive city in the world for expats.

From rising rental costs to inflation, even expats find the prices in the little red dot a tad costly these days.

A Swiss woman, Mary - who is based in Singapore - took to TikTok to show the difference in grocery prices between here and her home country Switzerland.

The video featured some of the common ingredients and snacks found in both countries, and surprisingly, Singapore's groceries tend to be cheaper.

For instance, a cucumber costs only $0.70 in Singapore. While in Switzerland, it will set you back $2.70.

Although plant-based milks are considered premium items and generally more pricier, in Singapore, you'd pay just $3.90 for almond milk. Whereas in Switzerland, one carton is $5.80.

How about a kilo of carrots? Well, expect to pay a whooping $3.50 in Switzerland but only $1.80 in Singapore.

The only ingredient in the video that cost cheaper in Switzerland was a packet of tortellini pasta. It costs $9.50 while in Singapore that would lighten your wallet by $11.90.

Netizens' reactions

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 3,500 views with a slew of comments from curious netizens.

A netizen posed a question in the comments section: Is it cheaper to eat out or cook at home in Switzerland? And despite the high cost of groceries in Switzerland, Mary dropped a bombshell with her reply, "cooking for sure!"

Another point of contention raised in the comments was related to income tax. One netizen pointed out that the income tax rate in Singapore is lower than that of Switzerland, to which Mary concurred.

The same netizen went on to compare the cost of other common items between the two countries, namely cars, and suggested that it's probably cheaper to own a car and drive in Switzerland.

How much do you need to live in Singapore as an expat?

In January, TikTok user Gieziheart shared her family of three's monthly "basic cost of living" in Singapore.

$11,650 is the magic number and she shared the cost breakdown.

Her housing expenses add up to $4,350, with rent being $4,000 for a two-bedroom apartment in Tanjong Pagar.

The family transport allowance is $900 while their monthly grocery bill amounts to $1,500.

Additionally, their expenses for a domestic helper is $1,100, inclusive of levy.

A substantial portion of the money is also set aside for her son, whose tuition fees and "extra activities" cost $900 and $800 respectively.

The family has their own "extra activities" as well, and this includes expenditure on dining, with the amount adding up to $1,600.

