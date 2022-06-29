'Sushi Express has really lost their way': Conveyor belt sushi chain popular for $1.50 plates upsets customers after introducing $2 plates

By now, most of you would have probably realised that food prices have increased.

It seems like sushi isn't off the hook either. Recently, some eagle-eyed customers have noticed that popular conveyor belt sushi chain Sushi Express seems to have upped the prices of some of its menu items — and they are none too pleased.

Previously, each plate of sushi was sold at a flat rate of $1.50 before GST and service charge. However, according to signage posted at the chain's outlets, they have introduced a new pricing system. White plates will be $1.50++ and black plates will go for $2++.

Upset with the change, one @Hyoribo_m3lly took to Twitter to complain, saying that "Sushi Express have [sic] really lost their way".

Sushi Express have really lost their way. Now they are introducing black plates which is at $2 instead of $1.50.



That is after reducing the number of salmon sashimi slices to 2 from the previous 3. Technically you are paying 2 times more than before.#SushiExpress pic.twitter.com/kSMt7cYpWz — (Hiatus) hyoribo m3lly | EN/SG Vtuber (@hyoribo_m3lly) June 24, 2022

They also added that the standard salmon sashimi serving has been reduced from three slices to two slices per plate. Additionally the dish is now served on the higher-priced black plates instead of the original $1.50++ plates.

"Technically, you are paying two times more than before," they said.

They aren't the only ones who are upset with the price changes. TikTok user @jennnncera said she was so shocked by the price change that she even thought she "was at the wrong place".

"Inflation is real, even the pink plates are gone," she said, referencing Sushi Express' old $1.50++ plates.

As of the time of writing, the TikTok has over 191,000 views and 7,500 likes.

It isn't surprising that many weren't pleased with the pricing change.

Some commenters also suggested other places to get quality sushi.

There were also those who already saw this coming.

However, there were some came to the sushi chain's defence, pointing out that it is still relatively affordable.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sushi Express for more information.

