Omakase from $19.90: Sushidan by Michelin-starred chef opens in Singapore

Omakase from $19.90 might sound too good to be true, but that's exactly what popular Tokyo sushi restaurant Sushidan is offering diners when its first Singapore outlet opens on Wednesday (Dec 17).

Founded by Michelin-starred chef Hiroyuki Sato from Japan, the restaurant specialises in Edomae-style sushi, where the flavours of seafood are enhanced through preservation techniques such as curing or marinating.

On the menu are classic sushi such as salmon and unagi, as well as yellowtail, swordfish and octopus, available for $1.99 per piece.

Besides sushi, Sushidan Singapore offers sashimi starting from $2.99 and hand rolls from $3.99.

The restaurant's main draw, however, is its wallet-friendly $19.90 omakase set.

It comes with three pieces of premium nigiri sushi, a handroll, three mini dons (rice bowls), chawanmushi (savoury egg custard) and miso soup.

Diners can also opt for the $29.90 omakase set, which includes two additional pieces of premium sushi, Engawa (flounder fin) and Chutoro (fatty tuna).

The restaurant gets seafood flown in directly from Tokyo's Toyosu Market, as well as fresh salmon from Norway.

It also uses red vinegar from Kyoto and premium rice from Akita to prepare its signature Red Shari rice.

While Chef Sato won't be helming the Singapore outlet, it is in the good hands of sushi master Chef Yusuke Kawana, who has nearly three decades of experience.

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-44C, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily



