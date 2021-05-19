Sustainability in Singapore: Ditch the plastic with these chic reusable shopping bags

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

If you’ve already been swapping out your single-use cups and cutlery, here’s the next big step: plastic bags. Singapore is due for a charging model for disposable bags in supermarkets, and it’s about time too.

Our little red dot consumes over three billion single-use plastic bags each year, which wind up polluting oceans and landfills. Want to help save the world and look chic too?

We’ve rounded up some reusable shopping bag alternatives which go the extra mile with upcycled fabrics and stunning prints.

1. Peco Bag

A homegrown startup by Melbourne-born eco-warrior Yumika Hoskin, Peco Bag turns ocean-clogging plastic into sassy, striking tote bags. Crafted entirely from recycled plastic bottles, her wide-brimmed bags run the gamut from no-frills to fruity.

You’re The Zest! ($13.95) bursts with bright lemon prints, while avocado fans will find All I Evo Wanted ($13.95) in this blue-green number. Monochrome-only folks aren’t left out with low-key options like Black Is The New Green ($13.95).

Each bag can be folded into its own pocket-sized pouch, and comes delivered in compostable postage bags and labels.

Shop Peco Bag here .

2. twopluso

Singapore-based label twopluso is all about eco-friendly threads, from children’s fashion to unique totes. Made with linen – which allegedly has a lower environmental impact than cotton’s production process – their tote bag range features abstract designs created by special needs artists in Singapore.

Nostalgia ($28.80) is a dreamy tumble of rainbow-hued spheres, while Sanguine ($28.80) wriggles with playful geometric doodles.

All proceeds are donated to non-profit TOUCH Community Services, so you can do good while you shop in many more ways than one.

Shop twopluso here .

3. TeloBag

Don’t mistake TeloBag for your regular plastic bag. Crafted organically from cassava starch – sustainably sourced from high-yield cassava in Indonesia – TeloBag is fully biodegradable within 180 days.

With all the supple, air-tight convenience of plastic bags, it’s perfect for sealing up bulkier or perishable groceries.

For supermarket shopping, pack a few TeloBag T-Shirt Bags ($7.30++ for 50 pieces) in sizes ranging from small to extra-large; for storing your produce, opt for the TeloRoll Multipurpose Perforated Produce Bag ($7++ for 30 pieces).

Shop TeloBag here .

4. Kind Bag

Show the earth a little more kindness with London-based label Kind Bag. Tackling the problem of plastic pollution in the oceans, their bags are 100 per cent made from used plastic bottles – six bottles go into one silky-smooth piece, equipped with extra-wide straps for comfort.

Their fun, fab prints are instant head-turners at the supermarket – think a Galaxy Marble of purple swirls, Yoga Girls in lively poses, and the cheeky, self-explanatory Boobs ($14.30++).

What’s more, a percentage of proceeds goes toward Just One Ocean, a charity committed to raising awareness of ocean pollution.

Shop Kind Bag here .

5. The Sustainability Project

Local green warriors will likely be familiar with The Sustainability Project – this Singapore-based brand curates a sprawling range of eco-friendly home essentials, from bamboo cutlery to vegan soap. While you’ll find totes and string bags on their site, we love their pre-loved paper bag initiative.

Thanks to delivery packaging, they amass and regularly resell used paper bags in mint condition ($2.50++ for 8-20 pieces). It’s a sturdy, stylish alternative to totes – and handy for reusing as gift packaging too.

Shop The Sustainability Project’s pre-loved paper bags here .

6. Baggu

Way before the plastic-free revolution, San Francisco pioneer Baggu was already creating chic reusable bags – since 2007, to be exact.

Built to hold three times as much as a disposable number, their roomy bags come in various materials: nylon recycled from scrap material, canvas upcycled from cotton waste, and mesh produced from single-use bottles.

Their collections are seriously sprawling, so you’re sure to find prints for every personality ($20 for Standard, $16 for Baby). Let your inner animal loose with Bengal Cat or Dinosaurs , get funky with psychedelic Woodgrain , or keep it sleek with Metallic Copper .

Shop Baggu here .

7. Ever Eco

If you’re a fan of the farmhouse-chic look, Ever Eco’s net bags and organic cotton options will have you browsing the aisles in style. This Australia-based label weaves breezy, stretchy Cotton Net Tote Bags ($14.90) from unbleached organic cotton, with a choice of long or short handles for convenience.

Their Reusable Produce Bags ($1) are perfect for packing your fruits and veggies too, with a breathable mesh weave made from recycled plastic bottles.

Shop Ever Eco here .

8. The Social Space

A local multi-concept store for the socially conscious, The Social Space brings together a tea bar, fair-trade retail, and a vocational nail salon under one roof.

Besides a sprawling range of eco-friendly home essentials, you’ll find their very own ‘Be Kind’ Tote Bag ($19.90) that embodies the spirit of its slogan. Upcycled from table linen, this spacious bag is understated enough to suit all occasions.

Best of all, a portion of sales will be donated to Daughters of Tomorrow – a charity which empowers underprivileged women in Singapore.

Shop The Social Space’s ‘Be Kind’ Tote Bag here .

