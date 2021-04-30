Suzuki unveils the all-new Swift Sport at KF1 Karting Circuit in Singapore

The all new Suzuki Swift Sport, a long-awaited enthusiast favourite hot hatch has been unveiled by Champion Motors at the KF1 Karting Circuit on April 28, 2021.

Since the introduction of the first Swift Sport in 2005, it has been a unique offering that combines the practicality of a hatchback with true sports performance. It is also a hot favourite among local enthusiasts due to its attractive looks, sprightly performance and go-kart-esque handling.

That might be just the reason why Champion Motors decided to hold the launch event of the new Swift Sport at a karting circuit.

In fact, apart from a thorough sharing session about the technology and highlights of the new Swift Sport, attendees of the launch were also invited to experience that famed nimble handling on the tight and technical karting circuit.

Attendees of the launch got to experience the go-kart-esque handling on a go-kart track.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The new Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged engine producing 127bhp and 235Nm of torque. The powerplant is assisted by a mild hybrid system consisting of a 48V lithium-ion battery, an Integrated Starter Generator and a 48V-12V (DC/DC) converter.

With the aid of the mild hybrid system, the Swift Sport achieves an impressive fuel consumption of 21.2km/L and reduced carbon emissions, making it eligible for a VES rebate of $15,000.

More importantly, the mild hybrid system producing 13bhp and 53Nm of torque also aids the engine by torque-filling for the lower rev range.

The 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged engine produces 125bhp and 235Nm of torque.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The Swift Sport's ability to accelerate quickly from low speeds was perfectly demonstrated on the tight and curvy karting circuit, proving the mild hybrid system's advantage in not just efficiency, but performance driving as well.

A true-blue enthusiast hot hatch, the Swift Sport is only available with a six-speed manual transmission to provide a stimulating and invigorating drive.

Despite the mild hybrid system, kerb weight has been maintained at a low 1,020kg, adding to its nimble, fun-to-drive character. And its excellent handling was highlighted by the ease of manoeuvring the twisty and technical karting circuit - the petite and nimble hatch felt right at home.

The Swift Sport has been blessed with sporty bits throughout, such as the dual exhaust pipes.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

There's no mistaking the Swift Sport with its milder brethren as well, as it features a bold and sporty front face with a unique large-opening honeycomb grille.

Other sporty bits include carbon fibre patterned embossing on the grille, front lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser, and dual exhaust pipes, along with a rear diffuser lamp. It also rides on large 17-inch polished alloy wheels to complete its athletic look.

Inside, the Swift Sport is not afraid to show its inclination towards performance. Sitting in the driver seat, you'll notice the tachometer has been painted a shade of sporty red, matching the red interior accents to stir your imagination.

The interior gets the sporty treatment as well, with bits and bobs tailored for performance driving.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

A pair of semi-bucket sport seats provides the support needed during spirited driving endeavours for both the driver and the front passenger.

Every touch point has been tailored for performance driving as well, with a D-shaped steering wheel with dimpled leather for a secure grip, along with sports alloy pedals, to complete the sporty experience.

The Swift Sport is also equipped with the Suzuki Safety Support Suite to assist drivers and mitigate accidents.

Safety features include Dual Sensor Brake Support, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Weaving Alert, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Anti-lock Braking Sytem, Hill Hold Assist and six SRS airbags.

The new Suzuki Swift Sport is available at an introductory price of $109,900 including COE and VES rebate, from April 22, 2021 to May 5, 2021.

Its OMV is just shy of $20,000. New owners of the Swift Sport will also receive a complimentary upgrade to Motul H-tech 100plus 0W-20 engine oil for the first year of servicing.

If you are interested in the new Swift Sport, you can head down to the Suzuki Showroom from April 29, 2021 onwards for a closer look.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Suzuki Swift Sport Mild Hybrid 1.4 Turbo (M) $109,900

This article was first published in sgCarMart.