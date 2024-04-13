Suzuki's V-Strom 800 range expands to 4 models

Suzuki's V-Strom 800 bike range is now expanding to four models — with the addition of the V-Strom 800RE Tour.

Just like all the other V-Strom 800 models, the V-Strom 800RE comes with the 776cc parallel twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft design. Suzuki states that this allows the bike to deliver smooth low-down drive and midrange thrust.

The V-Strom 800RE Tour will also come with 19-inch and 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and Nissin radial callipers. Compared to the V-Strom 800DE — an all-out adventure bike — the aluminium, rubber-covered foot pegs here are 14mm further rearward and 7mm higher.

The aluminium tapered handlebars, which are 15mm narrower, are also set 13mm lower and 23mm further inwards. Both the RE and DE have suspension which comes courtesy of Showa.

As standard, the V-Strom 800RE Tour models come with a bi-directional quickshifter. Customers are able to select between three power modes and three traction control settings — which can also be switched off entirely. Information will be displayed via a colour TFT dash, located behind a large wind-cheating screen.

The V-Strom 800RE Tour comes with 112-litres of luggage space including a top box and panniers. Buyers are able to choose between black and silver for their three-piece luggage. The model's body will also be available in blue, matt steel green and black. Crucially, too, the price of the V-Strom 800RE Tour is said to be cheaper than over-equipping the standard V-Strom 800RE with these individual accessories in Europe.

ALSO READ: BMW CE 02 11kW Highline first ride review: Premium, capable and fascinatingly futuristic

This article was first published in sgCarMart.