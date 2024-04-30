'Sweat, tears and dedication': 5-year-old Singaporean boy reaches Everest Base Camp with his father

After months of tedious training, Abyan Imtiaz Irkiz finally set foot on the Everest Base Camp on Monday (April 29).

The 5-year-old, who turns six in two months, did so with his father, Zikri Ali, 41.

The father-son duo began their trek as soon as they arrived in Lukla, Nepal, from Kathmandu on April 22, as shown on the young boy's Instagram account, where his preparations and journey are documented.

It took them eight days to arrive at the base camp.

"The moment we’ve all been eagerly anticipating... Father and son have finally set foot on Everest Base Camp!" said the post announcing this special moment.

"All the sweat, tears, and dedication over the last six months, including training during Ramadan, have led to this incredible achievement."

Parts of their training included countless climbs up and down 27 storeys, as well as "trekking through rain and thunderstorms".

They also did yoga stretches and practised breathing techniques.

Despite it being a physically and mentally taxing journey, Abyan and Zikri feel that "every challenge has been worth it".

According to an earlier report by Berita Mediacorp, the duo had aimed to reach the base camp on May 1. But they ended up doing so a few days earlier.

Believed to be youngest Singaporean to achieve this

Abyan's achievement would make him the youngest Singaporean to reach the Everest Base Camp, as noted by the Singapore Book of Records.

The previous record for a Singaporean is Om Madan Garg, who was six years old when he achieved this.

Currently, the youngest person known to reach Everest Base Camp is 2-year-old Carter Dallas from Glasgow, Scotland, according to the New York Post.

AsiaOne has reached out to Abyan and his parents for more details.

In the comments section, proud netizens praised the boy for his accomplishment.

One also said that this is the start of many more achievements to come.

Abyan's mother, War War Lwin Tun, also thanked everyone for their sweet messages and promised that she would read them to Abyan when he comes back to Singapore.

"To let him know and understand how much he is loved and supported! Thank you," she wrote.

'My son can do that'

When Zikri had read an article about the youngest Singaporean to reach Everest Base Camp, he had thought: 'My son can do that', reported The Straits Times.

Abyan's parents believed that he could achieve such a feat after bringing him to a yoga retreat they had organised in Nepal's Nagarkot area in November 2022.

Back then, Abyan, who was around four years old, had easily managed the 12km hikes and even offered to help some of the adults during the trek.

Before Abyan could walk at just nine months old, he was already climbing door grilles and playground equipment.

While Abyan's parents were confident of their son's abilities, the child's grandparents disapproved of the plan and said that it was too dangerous for a young child.

But Zikri believed that with careful preparation and training, it will be an adventure to remember.

And the father-and-son duo managed to achieve it in the end.

