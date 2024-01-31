A sweet save: Dessert brand Sara Lee rescued by Australian couple in buyout

Last year Sara Lee, known for its frozen pound cakes, cheesecakes and sweet pies, collapsed and fell into voluntary administration.

But there is good news!

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday (Jan 29), the company "has been rescued out of administration by former race car driver Klark Quinn and his partner Brooke".

In a statement, the couple mentioned: "We are a small Aussie family that shared in the tradition of having Sara Lee apple pie and vanilla ice-cream every Sunday night at the dinner table and could not be more proud to put the Aussie made and owned stamp on the Sara Lee brand."

The same couple saved chocolate maker Darrell Lea in 2012.

The report also mentioned that the sale of the business would ensure "the employment of more than 200 staff". However, the buyout amount was not disclosed.

Vaughan Strawbridge from FTI Consulting, the company’s appointed administrator, expressed his appreciation as well in an interview.

"We are so grateful to the loyal workforce and management team who have made this process a success while they have continued to produce amazing products.

"We have enjoyed working with the Sara Lee team and are pleased to see them come through this process. Many staff have been with Sara Lee a long time, and we have seen their passion for the business," Strawbridge mentioned.

Sara Lee was originally founded in the 1930s by Charles Lubin. It started as a small bakery in Chicago, Illinois. The brand was named after his daughter, Sara Lee.

In 1971, Sara Lee opened its bakehouse in Lisarow, New South Wales and has been producing its iconic desserts for the last 50 years.

The brand has undergone ownership changes, with Canadian company McCain Foods acquiring it in 2013. Subsequently, in 2021, it was bought over by a New Zealand private equity firm, South Island Office.

