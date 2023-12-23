Swoon-worthy lashes: The best eyelash extension artists and studios in Singapore

As the new year approaches, it’s time to bat those lashes with confidence and flair! If you’re looking to elevate your lash game for the upcoming festive seasons, we’ve got a list that’ll take your blinks up a notch! Here are the best eyelash extension studios and talented technicians in Singapore.

Lashbear.sg

A home-based business in Sengkang, Lashbear.sg is a certified lash artist with raving reviews when it comes to her speediness and the retention period of her lashes. Lasting from a month to even six weeks, opt for the natural lash lift ($40) or for the more voluminous Mermaid ($58) lash set to make a lasting impression. If you need a little pet therapy, the artist’s adorable dog is also present for some mid-session pettings. Keep a look out on her social pages as slots run out quickly.

Lashbaesg

Located just seven minutes away from the Tampines MRT, Lashbaesg is a home-based artists who has built a loyal following over her various years in the business. Expect lush and fluffy lashes when you opt for the bold 5D Signature ($58) or spice things up with coloured lashes (+$10). Customers have seen retention of up to five to six weeks, whilst touch-ups are also available within three (+50 per cent of original price) to four weeks (+80 per cent of usual price). If you’re in for a full service, the artist also does press-on nails that look just as enticing.

Dlash.sg

From lashes inspired by Hong Kong actress, Angelababy (from $78 to $98) to the likes of Kim K (from $108 to $128) and even Japanese Manga Anime style (from $88 to $108) eyelashes, Dlash.sg has become a beloved eyelash extension studio sworn by many beauty fanatics. Needless to say their following of over 20k followers is just as impressive. The studio offers a charming and comfortable ambiance, donning a pretty pink interiors. Besides eyelash extensions, you can also expect other beauty services at the salon include their Signature Facial and IPL treatments for the ultimate pampering session.

Beauty and the Chris

What’s better than getting your eyelashes done by a trained lash technician? Getting them done by an eyelash instructor! Run by Christine Ng, the Beauty and the Chris studio is located in stamford road, the lash expert does it all – from Korean Keratin Lash Perms (from $48 to $68) to the Classic YY Eyelash Extensions ($58 to $88) and the 3D Kim K Lash (from $78). For a unique set perfectly suited for your eyes, you can also go for the Customised Eyelash Extensions. For a dolled-up look, take things further up by getting a machine eyebrow embroidery and lip embroidery session for the perfect gradient lips to compliment your pout!

CSY Castle Beaute

With retentions lasting upto six to eight weeks, heading down to CSY Castle Beaute is worth the trip. At the lash parlour you cab get that elevated look within a matter of an hour. On the services menu lies a variety of options too, from Clásica ($69), boasting a feminine everyday look, to the all time favourite of customers, Soft Y Lash ($79), and Mega Volumen ($109) for maximum enhancement. The option to add Whispy lashes (+$10), and opt for lower lashes ($20) is available too. Best of all, the lash tech is open to making customised sets, so you’ll walk away with your ideal look.

J.Lashes

Conveniently located at TripleOne Somerset, J.Lashes offers a luxe experience that’s hard to beat, coupled with the ability to book private rooms with comfy chairs. Perhaps its their commendable lash artistry or the friendly hospitality, but this lash studio has become a crowd favourite over the years. Amongst their services are the signature TuTu style ($221.40) offering a multi-layered volume effect, as well as the wispy Sunflower style ($159.84), and Lash Botox ($135) to not only lift and curl your eyelashes, but also repair, nourish and rejuvenate your natural eye lashes for a thicker, longer and voluminous look. Though a tad bit more upscale, the eyelash extensions are definitely worth the price here.

Lash.affairr

Wether its central location in Chinatown, or its affordable pricing starting from just $38nett, Lash.affairr has got to be on your radar. Their natural series range from just $38 to $40 for full sets, whilst the Clover series encompass YY and 3D Clover lashes at $45 each. For something unique, the Wet Lash set ($58) is perfect for a “eyelashes with mascara” look. Alternatively the Fairy Lash ($55) set offer a sparkling and weightless finish that is sure to enchant everyone around you. To add to the list of pros, the lash tech is also precise and meticulous in her work.

Eyeloveyou.sg

When it comes to lashes that look like ‘yours but better’, Eyeloveyou.sg has nailed the trick. From fluffier Volume Design – Luna ($85), to the Anime style Volume Design – Mika ($85) and Signature 1D Flat Lash ($65) , you can expect a range of volume and styles to suit your needs. For something more low maintenance, the Keratin Lash Lift & Tint ($65) gives you a bang for your buck, including a Lash Botox treatment for that effortless look. The comfortable beds and hygienic space are also a big plus.

Cinderellash.sg

Looking for the same look as your favourite k-pop idol? Well, Cinderellash.sg has got your back. The Lash Menu here sports a range of up to 19 different eyelash extension types and services. Think everything from Thai Style ($90), Manga Style (from $90 to $100) to unique interpretations such as the Korean Series (from $60 to $80) to Filter Lash ($85) and Tinkerbell ($90) style. Best of all, their socials page shows you exactly what you’ll be getting. The Belle Series (from $80 to $90) looks particularly enticing with a soft, airy and subtle look. Don’t skip on the Oshare Aromatherapy Lash Lift ($75 without Tint, $80 with Tint), a nourishing lash lift using a serum filled with healthy ingredients to maintain moisture, and prevent brittleness and breakage. Each eyelash extension set comes with lash bath, super-bonder application, and a spoolie to take home.

