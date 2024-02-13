Table for 2: Places to celebrate Valentine's Day and savour the love

The majority of the city may be pre-occupied with Chinese New Year, but don't let that slip you up on Valentine's Day. Check out these restaurants to take your special someone to relish a special meal, whether it's your lover, best friend or parent (warn your folks about the names of dishes at Caviar first, though). You've been reminded: Better make your booking now.

Alegria

The Valentine’s Day menu at this Latin Asian Bar and Restaurant is available all month long. At $68 per person, you’ll get a fun five-course menu that includes grilled oysters with garlic butter, jalapeno and chicaron (shown above); sisig pi tee; a choice of Baja-style fish or king oyster mushroom tacos, your choice of main course, and frozen chocolate mousse with mochi, baked rice and Polvoron crumble at dessert.

The cocktails here are plenty good too. Try the best-selling Callista mixed with gin, umeshu, spiced pear, and lime and yuzu tonic.

Caviar

If yours is a love with a cheesy sense of humour, then head to Caviar, where the Valentine’s Day festivities include a harpist that serenades the room at dinner and dish names that might make you laugh (or cringe). Think “Le Amuse Bush”, “Engorgement by Oyster Zinc Boost” (what??), “Fleshy Succulence” , “Fertile and Waiting”, and “On The Wings Of Love”, which after all that came before it, seems almost banal.

Despite the restaurant’s name, not every dish comes with caviar. You’ll get intricately composed offerings like monkfish cordyceps duxelles dashi beurre blanc (“Hooked and Loaded”) and foie gras with quince and fig gel, smoked onion puree and dashi onion broth (Smooth Operator).

Available at lunch and dinner on 13 and 15 February, and at dinner only on 14 February. Choose from the five-course ($148) or seven-course ($188) menus, with wine pairings (“Lubrication” — wah lau eh) starting from $88.

Lion Brewery Co

At this microbrewery’s taproom expect a six-course Valentine’s Day menu ($138 per couple or $78 per person, only on 14 February) that will include options like tomatoes served with burrata mousse, tuna tataki with avocado puree (shown above), beef cheeks or French poulet with pomme puree, and truffle risotto.

Dessert — a light peach gum jelly soup — is a nod to the Lunar New Year. Couples that dine here on Valentine’s Day will receive a keepsake worth $50.

Mr Stork

For a unique sky-high experience in your own private tepee, head to Mr Stork on the 39th floor of Andaz Singapore. For $500 per couple, you get a bottle of Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rose, two specially created cocktails named My Sweet Drop and Be Mine Tonight, and a selection of small bites that include Tradition Siberian sturgeon caviar with truffle hash browns and crème fraiche, 5J Iberico ham with organic melon, truffle brie, Kir Royale popsicles, and Chitose Strawberries and Cream.

You even get to take home a pair of Cosmic Pops chocolate bonbons so your sweet memories last long after the evening has ended.

Tribal

If you’re the sort of couple that likes to check out the latest food hotspots, then hotfoot it to this new woodfire grill restaurant at the Mondrian Duxton. Available on 13 and 14 Feb, the five-course Valentine’s Day menu ($238 per couple) begins with flatbread with aburi miso butter and Belon oysters with Black River Royale caviar.

Main courses include rose wine-glazed black pork and A5 wagyu striploin from Japan’s Seo farm (for an additional $68). ’Cos it’s Valentine’s Day, couples get Mr Bucket’s Chocolaterie bon bons to take home too.

TWG

At TWG Tea salons, you can celebrate Valentine’s Day at lunch, dinner or anytime in between. The Valentine’s Day set menu ($68 per person, available from 13 to 16 February) starts with a glass of sparkling white wine infused with Sweet Romance Tea before you are served a main course of charred abalone with pearl barley risotto, prawns and zucchini.

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day if it doesn’t end on a sweet note and here, you get lychee strawberry cake infused with Valentine Breakfast Tea. For an extra sweet gift, pick up some Valentine Breakfast Tea-infused macarons filled with lush raspberry jam or some Valentine Breakfast Tea-infused chocolate bonbons with a heart of raspberry ganache.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.