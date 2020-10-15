Tai Cheong Bakery to open new outlet in Bukit Panjang Plaza, easier for those in the West to get their egg tarts

When the Hong Kong bakery first opened a permanent outlet in Singapore in 2016, there was a constant line of people eagerly waiting to purchase their famed egg tarts.

Forward to present day, Tai Cheong Bakery has expanded its number of Singapore outlets, but the queue at Takashimaya still persists, especially on weekends.

Clearly, there's a demand for their egg tarts here in Singapore. Which may be why despite the string of F&B closures we've seen so far this year, they are bucking the trend and opening their seventh outlet instead.

The bakery confirmed on their Instagram account that they will be opening an outlet at Bukit Panjang Plaza "in a couple of weeks". And based on the unit number of the outlet, it is likely to be a takeaway kiosk.

You can expect the kiosk to offer Tai Cheong Bakery's signature original and pandan egg tarts. And perhaps their latest addition to their menu, the Singapore-exclusive black sugar boba egg tart too?

Address: 1 Jelebu Road, Bukit Panjang Plaza,#01-39, Singapore 677743

