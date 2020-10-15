Tai Cheong Bakery to open new outlet in Bukit Panjang Plaza, easier for those in the West to get their egg tarts

When the Hong Kong bakery first opened a permanent outlet in Singapore in 2016, there was a constant line of people eagerly waiting to purchase their famed egg tarts. 

Forward to present day, Tai Cheong Bakery has expanded its number of Singapore outlets, but the queue at Takashimaya still persists, especially on weekends.

Clearly, there's a demand for their egg tarts here in Singapore. Which may be why despite the string of F&B closures we've seen so far this year, they are bucking the trend and opening their seventh outlet instead. 

Westies, we heard you loud and clear and we're here to bring you exciting news. Some of you have heard it through the grapevine, and now we can finally officially confirm: 𝗧𝗮𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝗸𝗶𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗮 (#𝟬𝟭-𝟯𝟵)! Can we get a hip hip hooray from our Westies? 🥳🥳🥳⁣ ⁣ Our newest branch is set to launch real soon in a couple of weeks - we'll definitely be back with more concrete details 🗓️ We cannot wait to bring our pieces of sunshine to the west and we hope you're as thrilled as us! ☀️ #comingsoon #taicheongsg

The bakery confirmed on their Instagram account that they will be opening an outlet at Bukit Panjang Plaza "in a couple of weeks". And based on the unit number of the outlet, it is likely to be a takeaway kiosk.

PHOTO: Instagram/ milkfrost

You can expect the kiosk to offer Tai Cheong Bakery's signature original and pandan egg tarts. And perhaps their latest addition to their menu, the Singapore-exclusive black sugar boba egg tart too?

Address: 1 Jelebu Road, Bukit Panjang Plaza,#01-39, Singapore 677743

