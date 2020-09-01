Taiwan reimagines passport with lu rou fan and bubble tea on its cover

Who loves bubble tea more than Singaporeans? It may just be the Taiwanese, it is after all one of their most famous exports.

So proud are they of their delicious contribution to the world that they are not beyond putting it the cover of their passports.

A passport design contest was organised by Taiwan's New Power Party (NPP) last month in response to legislation passed on July 22 to rework the current passport design.

The main aim was to emphasise Taiwan on its cover, so as to <p>Canada <p>Canada's passport reveals hidden images when a blacklight is shone <p> , according to reports.

Hundreds of submissions were received and the NPP shortlisted 127 designs that were displayed on their website in August and up for public vote. The winning artist would receive a prize of NT$30,000 (S$1,400).

Among the shortlisted designs, many were inspired by food, such as the iconic lu rou fan or braised pork rice and of course, bubble tea.

PHOTO: Taiwanpassport.twPHOTO: Taiwanpassport.tw

Other designs featured Taipei's 101 tower, and elements of nature. Many of them actually wouldn't be too out of place as bubble tea ads.

Unfortunately, as of writing, the quirky designs don't appear to have gained much favour, with the lu rou fan design only securing 83 votes. The frontrunners appear to be the A21_Butterfly of Formosa, which uses a map of Taiwan as the wing of a butterfly, and A44_The Diverse Land where the shape of the island is created using colourful dots.

PHOTO: Taiwanpassport.twPHOTO: Taiwanpassport.tw

However, Quartz reported that the butterfly design is under review for possible plagiarisim, due to its similarity to the Harvard Model United Nations's 2010 logo.

Voting closed on Aug 30, and an exhibition with the submissions and winning design will be displayed at the Olympus Plaza Taipei from Sept 3 to 7.

While there's no guarantee that the winning design will be the final choice, the contest was organised to "spark conversation" about the Taiwanese identity, Quartz reported.

It also makes us wonder that if Singapore were to reimagine its passport cover, what would it feature? Would we have the Merlion? Chilli crab? Or maybe MBS?

And on the topic of quirky passports, here are some other passports from around the world which prove that official documents don't have to be boring.

Finland

The Finnish passport features an elk and if you're bored while waiting at departure gates, you can turn it into a flipbook animation to entertain your kids.

Slovenia's passport also features a similar idea.

Canada, Norway and Philippines

Canada's passport reveals hidden images when a blacklight is shone.

As does Norway's, which showcases the northern lights.

Norwegian passport under UV light.Photo: neue.no/File

The Philippine passport also holds 42 hidden images depicting different parts of the country.

Besides being a security feature, who knew UV ink could be used in such wonderous ways?

But ultimately, no matter how beautiful passports look and how powerful they are, it's no use if they can't get you anywhere.

candicecai@asiaone.com