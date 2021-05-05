Taiwanese actor Edward Chen becomes Piaget's new friend of the brand

Taiwanese actor, Edward Chen, has made a name for himself for his roles in the 2017 drama series Red Balloon and the 2020 feature film Your Name Engraved Herein.

And don’t get us started on his killer looks – pronounced features, a peppy smile, and his irresistible charm. It’s no wonder he has a huge international fanbase that’s got all of them swooning over him.

So what’s in it for the next generation star? Hot off the press, Piaget announced that they have appointed the scintillating star as the new friend of the brand.

Edward Chen is a natural born star who wears his true colours like a badge. His effortless attitude pervades like the warm glow of the sun, which echoes the spirit of positivity that lies at the heart of Piaget.

In the latest campaign, Edward Chen is seen sporting the new ultra-thin Piaget Polo Skeleton on his wrist. He enthused about how he was overwhelmed at the first sight of this sleek and whisper-light sports watch, considering how he’s such a sports enthusiast himself.

Aside from the exciting announcement, here, he also shared more about his thoughts on his recent appointment, what he looks for in a watch, as well as his favourite piece from the range.

Did you know Piaget before the appointment as a Friend of the brand?

“I’ve known Piaget for a long time now. Though not a watch collector, I am drawn to things that dare to be different. The ultra-thin watches led me into the world of Piaget, whose craftsmanship is at the core of a century-old relentless pursuit of ultra-thin caliber captivates me. Piaget consistently pushes the limits of watchmaking. This spirit of always excelling oneself echoes my current state of mind.”

Piaget's Polo watch or the classic Altiplano 910P?

“I’d say both because they are totally different, which fits my styling preference that adapts to different occasions and different moments in life. But I do wonder why I can’t choose between the two, probably because they both happen to be my favourite ultra-thin chapters!”

At the heart of the Polo collection lies the spirit of a ‘Game Changer’, which part of you suits this proposition most?

“I’d say when I am acting. It is an actor’s instinct to define in his mind a way of delivering a character when he receives the script. Every time the director says cut, I’d ask for another take just to try and portray the character from a different perspective. The process of digging into the character’s psyche excites me and it is truly satisfying.”

Do you normally wear a watch?

“I wear a watch when I go out, although I read time from my phone more often lately. But the watch inspires in me a sense of reliance and companionship – it gives me peace of mind, having a watch on my wrist.”

What do you look for in a good watch?

First, you must try it on! The first impression is important, but you never know without wearing it on your wrist. You’ll be surprised at how the impression can change when a watch is on your wrist.

This article was first published in Her World Online.