Taiwanese food joint Goldleaf Restaurant reopens in Geylang, with a treat for its first 100 customers

Goldleaf Restaurant will be reopening this weekend and early birds can potentially look forward to a treat.

On Friday (Nov 25), the popular Taiwanese porridge joint announced on its social media channels that it has relocated to 83/85 Geylang Road.

To celebrate its return, the first 100 paying guests this weekend — Nov 26 and 27 — will receive its signature steamed pork patty with salted egg for free.

Each table is limited to one free dish.

This is a "housewarming gift" to its loyal patrons, the restaurant said in a press release. Having stood the test of time, chances are that Goldleaf Restaurant has a fair few loyal patrons.

Goldleaf Restaurants says it is the oldest Taiwanese restaurant in Singapore and in 2023, it'll be celebrating its 52nd anniversary.

For the past six years, Katong has been the home of Goldleaf Restaurant and regulars must've been left disappointed when it was announced that the restaurant would be closing temporarily on Sept 18.

Thankfully, the closure only lasted a couple of months.

So if you've got cravings for some Taiwanese grub this weekend, Goldleaf Restaurant is a potential makan spot you can head to.

Address: 83/85 Geylang Road Singapore 389200

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm

