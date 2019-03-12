Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'

Shying away from fast food in a bid to drop the kilos?
A Taiwanese girl recently shared her inspirational tale of shedding 15kg in a year — all whilst eating McDonald's three times a day.
She may weigh 49kg now, but the 155cm-tall girl tipped the scales at 64kg last November. She was motivated to lose weight after overhearing a colleague's remark about how big her legs looked in a skirt.
Sharing her story on DCard, a Taiwanese social media platform, the girl said she lost an initial 10kg within the first three months through diet alone and her clothing size went from XXL to S in the process.
THE 'MCDONALD'S DIET'
As the girl was working at McDonald's, her meals consisted of fast food items but she still managed to lose weight on it because of very specific rules she had set for herself.
She wrote: "Fries, ice-cream, apple pie, fried chicken skin, hamburger buns, corn soup and sugary drinks are items I never let myself eat during my diet.
"I only ate the hamburger patty, lettuce, eggs, sugar-free drinks, and fried chicken with the skin peeled off."
During her diet, she avoided starchy items, ate more whole foods, eggs, vegetables and meat. She also forced herself to chug between two and three litres of water each day, and quit bubble tea cold turkey.
"In the beginning, it was really tough because I hated drinking water. So occasionally, I would drink sugarless tea, coffee or soybean milk as a replacement. "As long as [the food] tasted sweet, I wouldn't touch it. If I had a really strong craving for something sweet, I'd drink zero-calorie cola," she added. Making it a point to always have dinner, she also told herself that supper was not necessary if she already ate dinner. After noticing that her weight loss started to stagnate three months into her weight loss journey, the girl then decided to exercise to hasten the process. Three to four times a week, she would run 10 laps and hit the gym regularly after work ended. Her efforts saw her shaving off an additional 5kg after three months. The girl also maintained that she did not take any slimming pills or weight loss shakes because she believes that such products will "harm the body and is a waste of money". "I am not a health or fitness professional and my success story is a personal one, so what works for me might not work for you," she wrote. Want to go on a diet yourself? One piece of salient advice the girl has for others is to never abstain from food because it's not a sustainable way to slim down. "Even if you've managed to lose weight by not eating, can you continue doing that for the rest of your life? There are so many delicious things to try in this world, if you're unable to eat, that'll be such a waste."
Read also
Read also
More about
weight loss
Exercise/Fitness
Nutrition and diet
"In the beginning, it was really tough because I hated drinking water. So occasionally, I would drink sugarless tea, coffee or soybean milk as a replacement.
"As long as [the food] tasted sweet, I wouldn't touch it. If I had a really strong craving for something sweet, I'd drink zero-calorie cola," she added.
Making it a point to always have dinner, she also told herself that supper was not necessary if she already ate dinner.
After noticing that her weight loss started to stagnate three months into her weight loss journey, the girl then decided to exercise to hasten the process.
Three to four times a week, she would run 10 laps and hit the gym regularly after work ended. Her efforts saw her shaving off an additional 5kg after three months.
The girl also maintained that she did not take any slimming pills or weight loss shakes because she believes that such products will "harm the body and is a waste of money".
"I am not a health or fitness professional and my success story is a personal one, so what works for me might not work for you," she wrote.
Want to go on a diet yourself? One piece of salient advice the girl has for others is to never abstain from food because it's not a sustainable way to slim down.
"Even if you've managed to lose weight by not eating, can you continue doing that for the rest of your life? There are so many delicious things to try in this world, if you're unable to eat, that'll be such a waste."