Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'

PHOTO: DCard
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

Shying away from fast food in a bid to drop the kilos?

A Taiwanese girl recently shared her inspirational tale of shedding 15kg in a year — all whilst eating McDonald's three times a day.

She may weigh 49kg now, but the 155cm-tall girl tipped the scales at 64kg last November. She was motivated to lose weight after overhearing a colleague's remark about how big her legs looked in a skirt.

Sharing her story on DCard, a Taiwanese social media platform, the girl said she lost an initial 10kg within the first three months through diet alone and her clothing size went from XXL to S in the process.

THE 'MCDONALD'S DIET'

As the girl was working at McDonald's, her meals consisted of fast food items but she still managed to lose weight on it because of very specific rules she had set for herself.

Before (L), after (R)
​​​PHOTO: DCard

She wrote: "Fries, ice-cream, apple pie, fried chicken skin, hamburger buns, corn soup and sugary drinks are items I never let myself eat during my diet.

"I only ate the hamburger patty, lettuce, eggs, sugar-free drinks, and fried chicken with the skin peeled off."

During her diet, she avoided starchy items, ate more whole foods, eggs, vegetables and meat. She also forced herself to chug between two and three litres of water each day, and quit bubble tea cold turkey.

"In the beginning, it was really tough because I hated drinking water. So occasionally, I would drink sugarless tea, coffee or soybean milk as a replacement.

"As long as [the food] tasted sweet, I wouldn't touch it. If I had a really strong craving for something sweet, I'd drink zero-calorie cola," she added.

Making it a point to always have dinner, she also told herself that supper was not necessary if she already ate dinner.

After noticing that her weight loss started to stagnate three months into her weight loss journey, the girl then decided to exercise to hasten the process.

Three to four times a week, she would run 10 laps and hit the gym regularly after work ended. Her efforts saw her shaving off an additional 5kg after three months.

The girl also maintained that she did not take any slimming pills or weight loss shakes because she believes that such products will "harm the body and is a waste of money".

"I am not a health or fitness professional and my success story is a personal one, so what works for me might not work for you," she wrote.

Want to go on a diet yourself? One piece of salient advice the girl has for others is to never abstain from food because it's not a sustainable way to slim down.

"Even if you've managed to lose weight by not eating, can you continue doing that for the rest of your life? There are so many delicious things to try in this world, if you're unable to eat, that'll be such a waste."

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
weight loss Exercise/Fitness Nutrition and diet

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie and Kate's top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES