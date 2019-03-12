Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'

Shying away from fast food in a bid to drop the kilos?

A Taiwanese girl recently shared her inspirational tale of shedding 15kg in a year — all whilst eating McDonald's three times a day.

She may weigh 49kg now, but the 155cm-tall girl tipped the scales at 64kg last November. She was motivated to lose weight after overhearing a colleague's remark about how big her legs looked in a skirt.

Sharing her story on DCard, a Taiwanese social media platform, the girl said she lost an initial 10kg within the first three months through diet alone and her clothing size went from XXL to S in the process.

THE 'MCDONALD'S DIET'

As the girl was working at McDonald's, her meals consisted of fast food items but she still managed to lose weight on it because of very specific rules she had set for herself.

Before (L), after (R)

​​​PHOTO: DCard

She wrote: "Fries, ice-cream, apple pie, fried chicken skin, hamburger buns, corn soup and sugary drinks are items I never let myself eat during my diet.

"I only ate the hamburger patty, lettuce, eggs, sugar-free drinks, and fried chicken with the skin peeled off."

During her diet, she avoided starchy items, ate more whole foods, eggs, vegetables and meat. She also forced herself to chug between two and three litres of water each day, and quit bubble tea cold turkey.