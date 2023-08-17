Take my breath: USS teams up with The Weeknd for Halloween Horror Nights

SINGAPORE - Universal Studios Singapore's (USS) Halloween Horror Nights 11 will feature a touch of pop music glam - a haunted house inspired by the music of The Weeknd.

While the Canadian singer-actor collaborated with the United States' Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood for the theme parks' Halloween Horror Nights in 2022, the Singapore edition will feature five new rooms inspired by his hit 2022 album Dawn FM.

The attraction, The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare, will also feature remixes of songs from Dawn FM and his 2020 album, After Hours, as its soundtrack.

According to USS, the haunted house boasts scares "spawned from the twisted mind of this mysterious artist". These include winding corridors of a nightclub filled with horrors and his "purgatory of pain".

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, says in a statement: "Halloween has been significant to my music and that makes Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights such a fun and novel stage to bring my music around the world. I'm thrilled to have a haunted house in Singapore and share this experience with my fans in South-east Asia."

The star currently holds the record as the artiste with the most monthly listeners on streaming service Spotify.

In June, USS announced that 2023's edition of Halloween Horror Nights, a popular annual event, will also feature a new experience inspired by Netflix's South Korean horror series All Of Us Are Dead (2022). Like in the hit show, guests have to battle zombies as they try to escape the fictional Hyosan High School.

Halloween Horror Nights 11 will also feature three other haunted houses, three "scare zones", two live performances and a multi-sensory dining experience.

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 11

Where: Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Select nights from Sept 29 to Nov 4, from 7.30pm

Admission: $89 for peak nights and $79 for non-peak nights

Info: rwsentosa.com/hhn

