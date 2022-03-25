Take a trip around the world with 1.4 million lego bricks

Scratch the travel itch without actually getting on a flight by “visiting” more than 50 iconic landmarks at the Brickman Wonders of the World Lego exhibition at Science Centre Singapore.

The exhibition kicks off today (March 25) and celebrates the centre's 45th anniversary.

Himeji Castle.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Taj Mahal.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.Sg

Over 1.4 million Lego bricks were used to make these models, weighing a total of more than 1,400kg (that’s nearly as heavy as an Indian rhino wei).

Australian “Brickman” Ryan McNaught and his team of Lego brick artists took more than 5,000 hours (or 205 days) to design and build these man-made wonders.

Fun fact: Ryan is one of 22 Lego Certified Professionals in the world - and the only one in the Southern Hemisphere.

Great Pyramid of Giza (with Great Sphinx of Giza).

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Michel.angelo's sculpture of David.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Our Singapore Merlion.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

No need renew passport liao. Some of the monuments made entirely from the toy brick include the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Mount Rushmore, Michelangelo's sculpture of David, the Mona Lisa and Singapore’s very own Merlion.

According to Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng, Chief Executive of the Science Centre Board, this is the first of many new experiences coming to the Science Centre this year.

"The Lego brick exhibition aligns strongly with our efforts to ignite curiosity through play-based learning and to explore the world where science, arts, and engineering merge," says Lim.

Leaning Tower of Pisa.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

The International Space Station.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Mona Lisa.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Try to spot some of the pop culture references that the Brickman and his team have hidden in some of the models. Here are some spoilers: Indiana Jones behind the Great Pyramid of Giza, Elvis Presley underground at the Hollywood signage, and a Star Wars scene on the walls of the Arc De Triomphe. There are many more hiding in plain sight!

Notre-Dame de Paris.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Mount Rushmore.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Arc de Triomphe.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Kids (or the kid in you) confirm will enjoy this exhibition – 1,000,000 Lego bricks have been placed throughout “Master Builder Zones” where you are free to build your own unique creations. For example, they can help recreate the traffic jams around the Arc de Triomphe by building cars!

"I am so excited to be able to bring this exhibition to Singapore and can't wait to see what visitors create at the exhibition!" says "Brickman" Ryan.

The Titanic.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Dragon Boat Race in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Visitors can also take part in two “missions” to win Lego sets! In Mission one, you will have to take creative “travel” photos. As for Mission two, you’re tasked to find the hidden “Eddie the Explorer” within the exhibits.

Tickets to this interactive and educational journey costs $23 per person – click here to buy.

ALSO READ: Lego reveals new retrolicious Vespa 125 set

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.