'Taking the whole kampung on holiday': Heiress Kim Lim brings friends to Dubai on private jet

Talk about travelling in style!

Singaporean heiress and bona fide good friend Kim Lim brought her pals to Dubai on a private jet and we can’t help but wonder, when will our friends do us a solid like that?

In an Instagram post yesterday (Sept 28), Kim wrote that she was “taking the whole kampung on holiday” which included her friends and their children.

Instagram Stories shared by the entrepreneur and her friends, users kai__har and shibapomeesiam, show us how the flight went down and what the group got up to in Dubai.

The flight took off from Changi Airport Terminal 4 and the gang enjoyed their time in the sleek cabin featuring wooden furnishings, a carpeted floor and luxurious seating.

PHOTO: Instagram/kai__har

Kim, 31, is no stranger to flying private. In a 2018 interview, she mentioned that the good thing about private jets is that they are “own time own target”, though she prefers flying commercial because there are “more things to see and do”.

The fun only started once the group landed in Dubai. After checking into their hotel, they headed down to Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in the iconic Palm Jumeirah, for dinner.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/shibapomeesiam

Their night continued at The Soho Club, which describes itself as an “exclusive club that offers the ultimate VIP nightlife experience”.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/shibapomeesiam

Kim’s definitely a high-flyer, but she’s not just generous with friends. Earlier this year, she held a joint birthday party with her son Kyden and invited kids from select charity groups to join in the fun at the carnival-themed bash.

