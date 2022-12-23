Taking your kids shopping? Check out these toy stores in Singapore

Toy shopping can be a fun and exciting experience for kids and parents alike.

In Singapore, there are many toy shops that offer a wide range of toys for children of all ages. Whether you are looking for educational toys, outdoor toys, or collectible toys, you can find a toy shop in Singapore that has what you need.

Here are 12 toy shops in Singapore where you can buy quality kids' toys.

The Learning Store

The Learning Store is a toy shop in Singapore that offers a wide range of educational toys and games.

From science kits to language games, from building blocks to puzzle books, The Learning Store has something for every child who loves to learn and explore.

Address: Forum The Shopping Mall, #B1-22/23, 583 Orchard Road, Singapore 238884.

Daiso

We love this store for the cute novelty and household items that they sell at a cheap price. But did you know they carry cute, quirky toys at affordable prices as well?

From stuffed animals to toy cars, from playdough to puzzles, Daiso has a large selection of toys that are fun, educational, and affordable.

Address:

Daiso Suntec City: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #03-321 Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

Daiso Tampines: 4 Tampines Central 5, #B1-03/04 Tampines Mall, Singapore 529510;

Daiso Plaza Singapura: 68 Orchard Road, #B2-52 Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839.

Popular Bookstore

Popular Bookstore is a toy shop in Singapore that offers a wide range of books, toys, and games.

From storybooks to colouring books, from building sets to board games, Popular Bookstore has something for every child who loves to read, learn, and play.

Addresses:

Popular Bras Basah: 231 Bain Street, #03-14 Bras Basah Complex, Singapore 180231

Popular Bugis: 583 Orchard Road, #B1-01 Forum The Shopping Mall, Singapore 238884

Popular Clementi: 3155 Commonwealth Avenue West, #04-22/23 The Clementi Mall, Singapore 129588

Toys R Us

The list of toy shops in Singapore would not be complete without Toys "R" Us.

It is a well-known toy retailer in Singapore that offers a wide range of toys for kids. If you're on the hunt for a specific toy on your child's wishlist, this should be one of your first stops.

Address:

Toys "R" Us VivoCity: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-205/206, Singapore 098585

Toys "R" Us Plaza Singapura: 68 Orchard Road, #04-01, Singapore 238839

Toys "R" Us IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #01-16/17, Singapore 609601

Toys "R" Us NEX: 23 Serangoon Central, #04-43/44, Singapore 556083

Toy Outpost

Toy Outpost is a toy shop in Singapore that offers a wide range of toys for kids of all ages.

From puzzles and games to arts and crafts, dolls and action figures, Toy Outpost has something for every child.

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #01-461 Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

Hamleys

There's something nostalgic about a child shopping for toys at Hamleys. Their store design is always on point and makes you feel like a kid.

Hamleys is a world-famous toy retailer that has a branch in ION. They offer the latest and most popular brands of toys and novelty items.

Address: Hamleys ION Orchard: 2 Orchard Turn, #B3-46/47, Singapore 238801

Lego Certified Stores (LCS)

If you have a child who loves Lego, you can check out the Lego Certified Stores (LCS) in Singapore which offers a wide range of Lego toys for kids.

Address:

Lego Certified Store ION Orchard: 2 Orchard Turn, #B4-50/51, Singapore 238801

Lego Certified Store Marina Bay Sands: 2 Bayfront Avenue, #B2-42, Singapore 018972

Lego Certified Store NEX: 23 Serangoon Central, #B2-53/54, Singapore 556083

Lego Certified Store Raffles City

Kiddy Palace

If you are looking for toys and other items for your kids, the Kiddy Palace is a one-stop shop that offers a wide range of toys and other baby needs in Singapore.

Check out their website to learn more about their locations.

The Better Toy Store

Their mantra is "Happy kids play better." The Better Toy Store is a toy shop in Singapore that sells toys that teach and inspire while using safe and environment-friendly materials.

Address:

Tanglin Mall: 163 Tanglin Rd #02-113/4, Singapore 247933

Paragon Shopping Centre: 290 Orchard Rd #05-12/13/14/15/16, Singapore 238859

Plaza Singapura: 68 Orchard Road 03-19, Singapore 238839

Jewel Changi Airport: 78 Airport Boulevard 04-226, Singapore 819666

The Children's Showcase

If you want to check out some items for you while shopping for toys, this is where you should go.

The Children's Showcase feature over 70 brands of toys, clothes, decor and other quirky home items.

Address:

Tanglin Mall: Tanglin Mall 163 Tanglin Road #03-16A, Singapore 247933

Cluny Court: 501,#02-35 Bukit Timah Road, Cluny Court

Kidz Story

Don't you get frustrated when you go to a big toy store and find out that the toy you're looking for is sold out?

If you're near Tanglin Mall, you should check out Kidz Story. It is a toy shop in Singapore that offers top brands like Lego and Hasbro.

Address: Tanglin Mall #02-106 Singapore 247933

My Littleshoppers

If you don't want to head out and prefer shopping at the comfort of your home, this online toy shop in Singapore offers well-known educational toys and baby gear from brands such as Step2 and Vtech. My Littleshoppers also offer free delivery (for orders $80 and up) and gift-wrapping services.

Address: 583 Orchard Road, #B1-03/04/05, Singapore 238884

Toy shopping tips

It can be daunting (not to mention time-consuming) to scour through every shelf in a store looking for the specific toy that your child wants.

What you can do instead is to check out the websites above to check if they carry that brand or the particular toy and if they have it in stock.

You can then try calling the toy shop and ask the manager if they can reserve it for you. Or better yet, purchase it online. Have them throw a free gift-wrapping service while they're at it.

Another pro tip: if you have a lot of items on your shopping list, it's best to leave your child at home while you shop. The toy stores can get quite busy (especially during the holiday season) and you would not want to be running after your child from one section to the next.

If you are taking your child with you to the toy store, the best time to go would be on weekday mornings so that there's not a lot of foot traffic yet.

Don't forget to remind your child about any toy-buying agreement that you have to avoid meltdowns at the counter.

With this list of toy shops in Singapore, we hope that it will be easier for you to find the toy that's on your child's wishlist this year.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.