Teochew Handmade Pau reopens 6 months after closure

Six months after shuttering its hawker stall, Teochew Handmade Pau has announced its return after owner Uncle Yeoh decided to come out of retirement.

"The wait is over! After six months away, Mr Yeoh has come out of retirement to bring back the handmade Teochew paus that many customers have been asking for," the stall announced in a Facebook post on Friday (June 5).

Teochew Handmade Pau will continue using traditional recipes and keep many of its past offerings — including char siew paus (barbecued pork buns), mini meat paus, lotus paste paus, red bean paus and siew mai — entirely handmade, they added.

The reopened stall remains in its original location at Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre.

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First opened in 1993, the pau (steamed bun) stall paused operations "until further notice" on Dec 31 last year after operating for 32 years.

It cited rising operation costs, raw material costs and labour challenges as the reasons for closure.

While the stall formally announced its return on June 5, it appeared to have resumed operations earlier.

In a post uploaded to Facebook group Toa Payoh Makan Places - Your Toa Payoh and Balestier Food Guide, a user going by Edgar Lee shared photos of paus and dim sum from the stall, saying: "Mr Yeoh is back!"

He also noted that while favourites such as the char siew pau and siew mai were still available, the stall has downsized its menu, with certain offerings such as the bian rou pau (a Fujian-style lean meat bun) no longer available.

And while some welcomed the stall's return, others shared mixed reactions under the post.

"The siew mai and mini char siew pau tasted good today," said a user, while another commented: "Small portion, high prices. Standard dropped. No thank you."

Another wrote: "If passion and high standards are maintained, they can make a comeback. Otherwise..."

Prices at Teochew Handmade Pau previously ranged from $1 to $2.

It had been featured in the now-retired Michelin Plate for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018.

Address: Blk 127 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, #02-02 Singapore 310127

Opening hours: 6am to 1.30pm (Thursday to Sunday)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com