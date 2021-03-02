Terence Cao now selling very expensive durians after selling very expensive mee siam

Just a few weeks back, local artiste Terence Cao and his friends Vincent Ng, Shane Pow, and Dawn Yeoh made the news for selling some pretty pricey dry mee siam.

Going by the name Sibay Shiok, the online venture has since expanded their menu and branched out to hawk premium Black Gold durians. These will be sold at $120 for an 800g box that contains two medium-sized slabs of the king of fruit.

For those of you who aren't familiar with the durian scene, Black Gold durians are similar to Mao Shan Wang ones but with stronger bitter notes. They also have black gold veins, which is what gives the variant its name.

According to 8days.sg, Terence sourced these durians specially from Raub in Pahang "from trees ranging from 15 to 40 years old". He also personally does quality checks when the durians reach Singapore before sending them to a durian dealer for packing.

To ensure customers get the best quality durians, Sibay Shiok will only provide deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as those are the days the durians arrive in Singapore.

The company also has a guaranteed refund/return policy in the event that customers receive any subpar durians.

When asked why the team decided to sell durians after hawking mee siam for a month, Terence told 8days it's "because it's yummy" and that "[they] are on a journey to sell all things yummy".

They've also hinted that they will be bringing in more food options such as sambal, "fiery chicken", and fishballs on their Facebook page, so we are excited for that, too.

You can order the durians on their Instagram page or by dropping them a WhatsApp message at 8877-2457. Delivery fees are charged at $8.50, and orders above $330 will get free delivery.

