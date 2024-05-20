lifestyle

Tesla Model 3 now available in Category A COE spec

PHOTO: Tesla
PUBLISHED ONMay 20, 2024 9:20 AMByAiden Chong

Tesla has updated their model lineup in Singapore to include a new variant of the Model 3 that's Cat A COE friendly.

Tesla Singapore announced on May 17 that the Model 3 is now available in Category A COE spec, further expanding Tesla's product offerings here. The Cat A Model 3 is only available in rear-wheel drive, single-motor configuration.

Tesla's website quotes the Cat A Model 3 as having 513km of range, a 0-100km/h time of 8.6 seconds, and a 201km/h top speed. 

Pricing according to Tesla Singapore's website is estimated to start from S$93,171 excluding COE or S$192,754 including COE at the current prevailing quota premium. 

The Cat A Model 3 is now available to order from Tesla Singapore with delivery expected to begin from June. 

This article was first published in Motorist.

