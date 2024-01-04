Tesla Model Y body from Gigafactory production on display in Singapore

EV brand Tesla is displaying a sample of its Gigafactory Shanghai Model Y body structure at its Vivocity roadshow in Singapore, alongside its updated Model 3 and the Model Y electric SUV until Jan 7, 2024.

While the show was already in place since New Year’s Day, the Gigafactory Model Y body is on display only until the event’s end on Sunday.

What is unique is that Tesla states its hyper-efficient production practices at the brand’s Giga Shanghai electric vehicle factory in China allows it to punch out a new Model Y body in about 40 seconds on average.

The brand’s secretive "Giga casting" process essentially stamps a car body together from a few large parts, and the battery pack’s main housing can also be built directly into the vehicle’s form. The assembly system was pioneered at its American production plants and has now gone ahead to full speed in China.

The roadshow is taking place just a few days before the start of the 2024 Singapore Motorshow, of which Tesla has confirmed that it will not be a part of. So if you want to check out the brand’s EVs away from the showroom, here’s your chance.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.