Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant
PHOTO: Reuters file
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (Dec 26), citing people familiar with the matter.
The move was first reported by Reuters in March when three sources said Tesla was readying a production revamp of the Model Y, expected to start production in 2024.
