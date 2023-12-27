lifestyle

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant

A Tesla logo is seen outside a showroom of the carmaker in Beijing, China, May 31, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 27, 2023 8:48 AM

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (Dec 26), citing people familiar with the matter.

The move was first reported by Reuters in March when three sources said Tesla was readying a production revamp of the Model Y, expected to start production in 2024.

