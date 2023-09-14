Thai Hot Guys from famous Bangkok eatery return to Singapore for another spicy weekend at Mr Mookata

Couldn't get enough of Thai Hot Guys the last time they were in Singapore?

Just your luck, the four sexy hunks - Wow, Dee, Top and Per - will be coming back to this little red dot real soon.

This time around, they'll be performing at Bugis Thai restaurant Mr Mookata for three days instead of two, from Sept 22 to 24, according to a post on their Instagram page on Wednesday (Sept 13).

Similar to last time, the event will be from 3pm to 10pm and is only available for diners who have a 90-minute dine-in buffet at the restaurant.

But do note that this time around, the mookata buffet prices are a little more expensive.

Previously, it cost $29.90++ per pax. Now, you get the option for the $35.90++ buffet or the $45.90++ buffet.

Another difference is that you can now make reservations to secure yourself a slot.

AsiaOne has reached out to Mr Mookata for more details.

Prior to this, the restaurant told AsiaOne that they had actually personally flown all the way to Bangkok in February 2023 to look for the hunks, who work at a restaurant called Staneemeehoi.

"We waited the whole day for them to end their work, which was already 12am by then," a spokesperson from Mr Mookata had recounted.

Apart from their previous trip to Singapore, the hunks were also at the grand opening of Mr Mookata's new outlet in Guangzhou, China, in July.

They'll be doing livestreams, too

The men seem pretty high in demand because they won't just be steaming up Mr Mookata — they'll be making appearances during livestreams, too.

On Wednesday, two of the men, Wow and Dee, joined a livestream on Malaysian online shopping platform 888 Live Mall.

According to 8days, they will also be co-hosting a Facebook live from Oct 1 to 7 alongside getai singer Wang Lei. Together, they'll be trying and testing several products.

Address: 516 Liang Seah St, Singapore 188740

