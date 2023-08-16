Mr muscles: Thai Hot Guys from famous Bangkok eatery set to perform for 2 days at Singapore mookata joint

If you plan on heading to Thai restaurant Mr Mookata on Aug 25 and 26, your hot plates won't be the only thing sizzling during the meal.

For the two days, four hunks from Staneemeehoi, a popular restaurant in Bangkok, will be flaunting their chiseled abs and bulging biceps at the Bugis eatery.

This group of four — who also go by the name Thai Hot Guys — includes Dee and Wow, the bosses of Staneemeehoi, a spokesperson from Mr Mookata told AsiaOne.

Eager to catch them in the flesh? Simply enjoy a 90-minute dine-in buffet at the eatery between 3pm to 10pm and you can watch them in action with their loud and often bawdy performances. Buffet price is $29.90++ per pax.

The four men were actually also at the grand opening of Mr Mookata's new outlet in Guangzhou, China, from July 21 to 23.

"So, we invited them over to Singapore as well this time and it will be their first time here!" the spokesperson shared with AsiaOne.

While the men won't be serving customers food at the restaurant like back in Bangkok, customers can interact and take photos with them.

The restaurant and hunks have been in trouble before

While all this is exciting news, some in Malaysia didn't share the same sentiments.

In March, it was announced that the Thai Hot Guys were supposed to perform in Kuala Lumpur, but this never happened.

The event was swiftly slammed for being "insensitive" and "inappropriate", especially as it coincided with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Mr Mookata themselves have also been in hot soup for similar things.

In January last year, they enlisted several shirtless hunks to serve drinks to customers.

But about an hour into the 'thirst-quenching' event, the restaurant received a visit from the police.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the restaurant owners said that they believed the police report was made due to a misunderstanding that their shirtless hunks had appeared nude in public.

They added that after an investigation, the police left without taking any action.

Later, the shirtless servers appeared on another date at the restaurant to serve drinks to customers who didn't get enough of them the first time around.

