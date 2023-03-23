Lingerie-wearing men during Ramadan? Thai Hot Guys event in Malaysia cancelled after uproar

Those in Malaysia excited for some raunchy action served up by TikTok-famous waiter-performers Thai Hot Guys can sit themselves back down. It's not happening.

Just days after it was announced that the buff waiters from popular Bangkok restaurant Staneemeehoi would be performing in Kuala Lumpur, the event got shut down following criticisms from netizens and political figures.

The eatery and its viral crew of nightie-clad male wait staff are known for their loud and often bawdy performances in between serving customers their food and drink.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mynameisbonjing/video/7160304456871972098?

According to Facebook posts promoting the event, which was to happen on March 30, the group had been invited to mark the grand opening of a new nightspot, Privacy Club Tun Razak, in the capital city.

But the event was swiftly slammed for being "insensitive" and "inappropriate", especially as it coincides with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins today (March 23).

World of Buzz reported that Takiyuddin Haji Hassan, Secretary General of Malaysia's Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) political party had described the event as "immoral" and "disgusting".

"It's not only against the culture in Malaysia and insensitive towards the community here, but the event should also not be held during Ramadhan," Takiyuddin was quoted as saying.

What probably made it worse was that the name of the club appears to be in reference to the country's second prime minister, Tun Abdul Razak — the father of jailed former Malaysian prime minister, Najib Razak.

It consequently drew the ire of Najib's son, Nazif Najib, who voiced his disapproval in a Facebook post published on Wednesday.

Hype Malaysia quoted him as saying: "This is extremely inappropriate and I see it as an insult to my late grandfather. I am utterly disappointed."

Nazif reportedly added that while he is not against non-Muslims having fun, "there needs to be justification for approving this kind of entertainment in this country".

The controversy also caught the attention of Malaysian authorities, who have since clamped down on the club and the event.

According to Malay Mail, Wangsa Maju police chief Ashari Abu Samah stated that the police had received 60 reports about the event as of 4pm on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Facebook the same day, the club's management publicly apologised for the event, stating that it respected the religious sensitivities in the country and "will not violate the laws that have been set".

At the same time, it added that all promotional material found online had been distributed without their consent and apologised "for the error that has occurred".

But it remains to be seen if the club's troubles will end there.

Following investigations by authorities, World of Buzz reported that the bar does not hold an entertainment licence and that the premise, which was registered as a restaurant, does not have a valid operating licence.

ALSO READ: Too hot to handle? Public calls police on shirtless hunks serving drinks at BBQ restaurant in Bugis

candicecai@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.