Thai pageant director embroiled in Miss Universe fiasco files criminal complaint against 2025 winner

Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) director Nawat Itsaragrisil has filed a criminal complaint against Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch for alleged defamation.

On Wednesday (Dec 3), MUT posted a four-page police report on its Facebook page alongside a statement on the matter.

According to the report, Itsaragrisil lodged a complaint at Wat Phraya Krai Police Station in Bangkok on Nov 12, accusing the Miss Universe 2025 winner of making false public statements — which he claimed damaged his reputation in Thailand and abroad.

The two had been involved in a controversy on Nov 4, where Itsaragrisil was seen chastising Fatima in a livestream for not posting promotional materials on Thailand.

He also seemingly called her a "dumb head".

The 60-year-old director's behaviour prompted Fatima and some fellow contestants to walk out of the event and sparked global outrage.

MUT reiterated in its post that the pageant director, who had since apologised for the incident, had never called Fatima a "dumb head" and had said "damage" instead.

"However, when Ms Fatima Bosch Fernandez walked out of the room, she immediately made a false accusation by publicly claiming otherwise," said the post.

"Even after she later became aware of the facts, she did not apologise to Mr Nawat Itsaragrisil. Instead, she continued to falsely accuse him in multiple interviews, seemingly for personal gain and to justify herself throughout the competition."

MUT added that despite already holding the Miss Universe title, Fatima has continued to give interviews "misrepresenting the incident" and "repeatedly defaming" the director.

The organisation requested that all media outlets exercise caution when reporting on the matter and "refrain from cooperating with or amplifying" Fatima's "false allegations".

"Failure to do so may result in legal action against such media entities as co-conspirators in defamation," it said.

[[nid:724974]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com