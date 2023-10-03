'Thank you for the memories': Popular bar Jekyll & Hyde to close after a decade, last day in December

After 10 years of crafting unique tipples and scrumptious plates of grub, Jekyll & Hyde will be shuttering for good.

They announced the sad news in an Instagram post on Sept 28.

The gastrobar shared that its last day of operations will be on Dec 31, so their regulars and fans still have time to pay them a visit.

"Thank you for the memories. Please come by to support! We would love to see you," they wrote.

Jekyll & Hyde is one of Singapore's pioneer cocktail bars which started out as a nail salon and watering hole along Tras Street.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, they shuttered momentarily before reopening a year later at Neil Road with a new food menu.

Dubbed "elevated Singapore soul food", this consisted of a mishmash of reimagined local hawker and supper grub.

The establishment also just celebrated their 10th anniversary a few weeks back in August with cocktails and special bottle deals.

AsiaOne has reached out to them for more details.

Jekyll & Hyde isn't the only F&B spot that has closed after a decade.

Just recently on Sept 25, Wheeler's Yard, a well-loved cafe, announced its closure.

Its last day of service was on Sept 30.

Address: 74 Neil Road, Singapore 088839

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Wednesdays 6pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturdays 5pm to 2am, closed on Sundays and Mondays

