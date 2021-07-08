These are the best satay stalls in Singapore

Satay is well-loved in Singapore for its intoxicating mix of sweet, salty, savoury and smoky taste thanks to the grilling of meat over charcoal to a glistening finish. There are two broad types of satay found in Singapore, a Malay/Muslim-style and a Chinese/Hainanese-style.

Both are available in a range of proteins and are accompanied by a peanut-based dipping sauce . The latter, however, can be identified from the use of pork and the addition of tangy pineapple puree in the sauce. But whichever style you’re partial to, here are 10 different satay stalls in Singapore to savour them both.

1. Kwong Satay

Kwong Satay knows how to do satay well. After all, they’ve been around since 1982 and have since expanded into wholesale distribution and delivery of satay, otah and ketupat. Pork, chicken, mutton and beef are marinated in their signature Hainanese marinade before being grilled.

If you only have tummy space for one type, get the fan favourite pork belly satay. Satay is priced upwards of $0.60 a stick with a minimum order of 10.

517 Lor 27A Geylang, Singapore 389473

2. Haron Satay

If you didn’t know, Haron Satay, founded in 1980, used to cater their satay for Singapore Airline’s business and first-class back when the founder was still alive.

Now helmed by the two daughters, the satay flag is still flying proudly in East Coast Lagoon Food Village with options of chicken, beef and mutton with a side of chunky peanut sauce. Haron also serves barbecued chicken wings too. Satay is priced at $0.80 per stick with a minimum order of 20 sticks.

1220 East Coast Park, #55 East Coast Lagoon Food Village, Singapore 468960 and 162 Upper East Coast Rd, Singapore 455259

3. Chuan Kee Satay

Chuan Kee Satay has been attracting crowds since the family business started in the ‘70s. Serving up chicken and pork satay, Chuan Kee is also known for its peanut satay sauce, which has a hit of sweet and sour pineapple puree to cut through the richness.

Long queues are expected here, so come on non-peak hours if possible – you’ve been warned. Satay is priced at $0.60 per stick with a minimum order of 10.

51 Old Airport Rd, #01-85, Singapore 390051

4. Zaiton Satay

Think of Adam Road Food Centre and you might think of the nasi lemak first. But don’t miss out on the skewers from Zaiton Satay. Chicken, mutton and beef satays are available here, with mutton being a hot favourite, accompanied by a richly spiced dip. Satay is priced at $0.70 per stick with a minimum order of 10 sticks.

2 Adam Rd, #01-17 Adam Road Food Centre, Singapore 289876

5. Chomp Chomp Satay

Fancy yourself some Michelin Plate-recommended satay? Then head to Chomp Chomp Satay. Chicken, pork, beef and mutton skewers are available here, which are served with a side of satay sauce with pineapple puree.

Finish off your meal with the wide selection of other hawker foods found in Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Satay is priced at $0.70 per stick.

20 Kensington Park Rd, #01-34 Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Singapore 557269

6. Best Satay

At night, Lau Pa Sat transforms into the renowned satay club, where many stalls peddle both the Muslim and Hainanese-styles skewers line the street.

Among them are Stall 7 and 8. The Muslim-owned business, known as Best Satay, serves chicken, mutton, beef and prawn iterations, with various combinations available in sets all served up with a piquant dipping sauce. Satay is priced upwards of $0.70 per stick.

18 Raffles Quay, Lau Pa Sat, Singapore 048582

7. 16 CMY Satay

16 CMY Satay is another establishment that got the Michelin Plate’s approval. It first began as a hawker stall at Potong Pasir in 1985 and has grown to become a satay supplier as well.

But if you want instant gratification, head to their Chinatown Complex Food Centre stall. Pork, chicken and mutton skewers come with the classic pineapple and peanut sauce. Satay is priced at $0.60 a stick with a minimum order of 10 sticks.

335 Smith Street, #02-168 Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre, Singapore 050335

8. Rahim Muslim Food

Most known for their mee rebus, the satay at Rahim Muslim Food is another food item that you shouldn’t skip. Serving up chicken, mutton and beef satays, the charcoal-grilled skewers are elevated with their signature satay sauce.

In fact, the satay sauce at the over six-decade-old stall is so good that the mee rebus is elevated with a dollop of it. Satay is priced at $0.70 a stick with a minimum order of 10 sticks.

453A Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-01 Chong Boon Market, Singapore 560453

9. Shi Xiang Satay

If the queue at 16 CMY Satay is too long, walk a couple of steps and get Shi Xiang Satay instead (or get them both to compare).

Shi Xiang was established in 1955 and moved from the streets to a hawker stall where it continues to serve up pork, chicken and mutton satay with pineapple peanut sauce. Satay is sold at $0.60 a stick with a minimum order of 10 sticks.

335 Smith Street, #02-79 Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre, Singapore 050335

10. SatayBros

SatayBros’ satay is made with a 20-year-old family recipe that was previously served at D’Rubinah Restaurant in Sembawang and Punggol.

These days, they’ve focused their attention to their branch located just a stone’s throw away from Sultan Mosque. SatayBros serves us three types of protein: mutton, beef, chicken, tripe and liver. Satay is priced at $0.90 per stick with a minimum order of 10 sticks.

10 Jln Masjid, Singapore 418930

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.