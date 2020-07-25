These are Etsy's top home decor trends for 2020

We all know Etsy as the e-commerce site for gorgeous handcrafted trinkets and furnishings, but did you know the site also releases an interior decor trend report every year that showcases the most popular trends in furniture and decor?

This report also serves as a definitive guide for homeowners looking for fresh inspiration, and is based on what’s commonly searched for or bought in the Etsy community.

Here, we take a look at Etsy’s trend report and share some of the best finds you can purchase right now.

1. Redefined Resin

According to Etsy, there’s been a 62 per cent increase in searches for items with resin in them in the home and living category in the last six months (compared to the year before) and it’s really not hard to see why. There’s just something sleek and appealing about items with a resin finish. For example, these hand painted geode resin coasters from Amelie Hubert Art. Available in a multitude of colours, these coasters look like the real deal and are highly customisable to fit the theme of your home. Each coaster is listed for $14.49 before tax.

2. Burl Wood PHOTO: Stewart Wood Studio PHOTO: Stewart Wood Studio For the uninitiated, burls are actually an extraneous growth on trees as a result of stress or fungal infections. When cut open, the interior of burls have swirled and grained patterns that are extremely unique. While it might sound gross, burls are actually quite rare and its patterns cannot be manufactured by hand — which probably explains its price point. Burl wood bowls cost upwards of $100, depending on its pattern and grain. We found this gorgeous cherry burl bowl from Steward Wood Studio for $244.57 before taxes. Use this bowl as a rustic centre piece on your dining table or as a fruit bowl on your coffee table.

3. Eco-Conscious Fabrics PHOTO: Linen Masks PHOTO: Linen Masks According to the National Environment Agency of Singapore, Singapore disposed of 205,800 tonnes of textile waste in 2018 with only 6 per cent of it going into recycling. Thankfully, sustainability in fashion isn’t just a buzzword anymore. These days, more and more people are looking to integrate eco-conscious or long lasting fabrics into their homes to prevent wastage. This plush eco-friendly linen throw from Linen Masks works as the perfect accompaniment for nights on the couch bingeing on the latest Korean drama. This throw retails for $79.57 before taxes. 4. Suspended Planters PHOTO: Spirit Shirt Shop PHOTO: Spirit Shirt Shop Level up your jungalow game with these suspended planters from Spirit Shirt Shop. When placed together, these planters look like absolute works of art. Available in various colours and sizes, these planters make for such amazing conversation starters.

The great thing about suspended planters is that they save space on the ground (for more plants, no less!) and can double up as well decor as well. A 15 cm suspended planter starts at $37.67 before taxes.

5. Bee Motifs PHOTO: Kate Brod Creations PHOTO: Kate Brod Creations Taking a leaf out of Gucci’s books, home owners are looking to include more beef motifs into their homes. According to Etsy, there’s been a 25 per cent increase in searches for bee wallpaper, decals or vinyls in the last six months (as compared to last year). Want to get in on the trend but not really a huge fan of the colour yellow? These custom-made wood burned kitchen spoons and spatulas from Kate Brod Creations are a great and subtle way to introduce some bee motifs into your kitchen

6. Seashell Shapes PHOTO: Mio Mili PHOTO: Mio Mili Looking at these trends, we’re noticing a trend ourselves! Etsy users seem to love nature-inspired decor items and the sixth trend in the report is no different. Seashell shapes are so pretty and can add a bit of whimsy to a space. This velvet shell cushion from Moi Mili is ideal for adding texture and dimension to any living room or lounge space. This cushion retails for $48.83 before taxes.

7. ’70s Sunsets PHOTO: Naftys PHOTO: Naftys Want to get in on a trend and not break the bank? Get a 70s sunset print! We found this retro sunset print for $17.98 (before tax) that psychedelic theme and warm colours to bedrooms and other living spaces. There’s also a moon print you can get to complement the sunset as well! Adding artwork to your walls doesn’t necessarily require breaking the bank. Prints are a great way to interject some fun and modernity. Plus, because prints can be affordable, you could always rotate between your favourites.

8. Ancient Accents PHOTO: Majstry PHOTO: Majstry Love Greek-style vases but don’t quite know how to integrate them into your home? An easy way to do it while maintaining that sense of modernity is to display your Greek-style vase on a bookshelf or use it as a decorative piece to hold flowers. This vintage Mediterranean-style vase from Majstry has a beautiful off-white finish that makes it stand out. It’s also a rare find so you’re definitely purchasing something truly unique. The vase retails at $50.61 before taxes. This article was originally published on The Singapore Womens’ Weekly.

PHOTO: Amelia Hubert Art