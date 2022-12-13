These Christmas displays will help you 'sleigh' every holiday photo op

Come December (sometimes November), you can always expect the streets of Singapore to sparkle with gleaming lights and Christmas-y decorations — all the better to help us get in that festive year-end mood.

And of course, if you don't snap a pic, with or without you in it, means you weren't there, right? So here are our top picks of places (that are literally lit) with 2022's most picturesque of Christmas displays, brightly proclaiming that it is indeed the most wonderful time of the year.

For that perfect couple shot

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Christmas Wonderland has been held every year since 2014, so you know this is one of the OGs. Expect a multitude of photo-worthy spots here. Think: The magnificent Spalliera that contains 103,000 light bulbs; the shining Magical Carriage that can help you manifest your fairytale dreams (yes, you can sit in it); the hourly Garden Rhapsody light and sound shows featuring the towering Supertrees; and more. Here's to an unforgettable night full of romance and pretty lights!

Dior Christmas pop-up at ION Orchard

Standing 15m tall, the literal star of this dreamy Dior pop-up is the Dior Enchanted Star. Once you're done with the photo-ops outside, head to The Atelier of Dreams pop-up right next to the display for Instagrammable photo walls and even a chandelier made out of Dior perfume bottles. The cherry on top: free cupcakes and lemonade from The Marmalade Pantry. Truly luxe. (Also a great opportunity to *ahem* hint hint at bae for your Christmas gift this year #justsayin)

The Christmas Odyssey at Wisma Atria

The result of a collab between Wisma Atria and students from ITE College Central: this fanciful Christmas installation right at the exterior atrium of the mall facing Orchard Road. Walk through a vibrant tunnel filled with brilliant lights, and end up at a 4m-tall holographic iridescent Christmas tree. Start figuring out your couple poses ASAP!

For fun family photos

Christmas on a Great Street at Orchard Road

Say real, Orchard Road always takes one of the top spots for best Christmas displays. Christmas on a Great Street makes a return this year, with festive lights stretching from Tanglin Road to the end of Orchard Road. Eye-catching decorations like a ferris wheel and starry night-themed displays make for awesome family snapshots.

Psst... don't say bojio: Keep your eyes out for the multimedia 3D projection show with augmented reality features, taking place daily from 7pm to 10pm on the façade of Mandarin Gallery.

World's first Guerlain Christmas tree at Raffles City

What's not to love about Christmas trees? It's the one thing where the 'more is more' approach is utterly acceptable and celebrated, and everyone is captivated by an end result that glitters and gleams.

The one at Raffles City is no exception, and you'll gladly crane your neck to admire the 15m-tall bespoke Guerlain Christmas tree that's decked out in hundreds of bee-like decorations, and adorned with a galaxy of stars and honeycombs.

Venture inside the installation for ascending terraces bee-u-ti-fully furnished with festive foliage and vegetation, in a captivating space encircled by rings of lights. Lovely on the inside and outside — just like you and your fam.

Dino Glow at Changi Airport Connector

We dino what to tell you except that your kids are going to go ham when they see the illuminated replicas of life-sized dinosaurs. Dino Glow is a 3km long light-up along Jurassic Mile at the Changi Airport Connector, inspired by the fantasy world of the movie Avatar. Walk, cycle, or run through a trail of 1,100 levitating jellyfish, 4,000 dandelions, 3,600 mushrooms, a 40m tunnel of lighted arches, and of course, glowing dinos.

If you looove dino-themed places, then check out our list of places in Singapore where you can see these prehistoric behemoths — you'll be in for a roar-some treat.

For heartwarming group shots with your besties

A White Christmas at VivoCity

No snow in Singapore... buuut we can always pretend. Head to VivoCity with your kakis for a White Christmas — it'll be proof that whatever your age, you'll all turn into kids the moment you see snow (or 'snow'). The venue is sizeable, so there'll be plenty of space for you and your kakis to squeeze everyone into that wefie.

Don't forget to make your way to the massive Christmas tree situated on VivoCity's rooftop. Illuminated with snowflakes, the tree is surrounded by adorable characters from the Arctic like polar bears, penguins, and a snowman.

Christmas Odyssea at Jewel Changi Airport

Where to begin? There's so much happening at Jewel this festive season: the HSBC Rain Vortex Light & Sound show inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water; the aquatic bioluminescent light displays at Canopy Park; and the 16m-tall Prudential Singapore Christmas Tree are just some of the many breathtaking crowd-pleasers that will attract you to the airport. The best and most magical part: Until Jan 2, 2023, there'll be 'snowfall' at half-hour intervals from 7.35pm to 10.35pm daily.

The Shoppes @ Marina Bay Sands

A breathtaking spectacle of a floating Christmas forest awaits you and your friends at MBS. The visual wonder comprises nearly 1,000 Christmas trees dressed in fairy curtain lights as well as three giant snow globes. Until Dec 25, 2022, the façades of the ArtScience Museum and MBS' three signature towers will also feature animation and laser projections every night in the season's colours.

ALSO READ: Soak up festive feels at these Christmas markets in Singapore

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.