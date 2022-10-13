These cleaners dangle from skyscrapers for a living

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

For this cleaning job, there's just one pre-requisite — you can't be afraid of heights.

Scaling skyscrapers is all in a day's work for high-rise window cleaners Hafidz and Fitri, who both hail from Malaysia. From dealing with adverse weather to pushing past exhaustion, the pair reveal the ins and outs of their job.

If you've ever wondered how skyscrapers stay spotless and shiny, watch on to find out.

