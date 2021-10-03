These Kendall Jenner fashion looks are perfect for Singapore weather

Model and former reality TV star Kendall Jenner has become a force to be reckoned with within the fashion world, opening shows for brands like Michael Kors and walking for numerous renowned designer brands.

Besides dominating the modelling industry, Kendall Jenner has become quite the style icon, pulling off just about every trend that's come out and setting a few herself.

From printed pants to summer dresses, she's got the model-off-duty aesthetic down pat.

Inspired by her eclectic street style, we've put together some of our favourite Kendall Jenner looks that are suitable for Singapore's fluctuating (but mostly hot) weather.

1. Add a little zest

A simple dress that pops is always the way to go. Add some simple hoops and strappy sandals to finish the look.

Get your daily dose of vitamin D and soak up the sun in this striking number.

Recreate the look:

The orange dress is currently out of stock, but the pink version is just as captivating.

Karina Tuck Midi Dress in pink, $235.80, Bec+Bridge

PHOTO: Bec+Bridge

Buy it here.

2. When function meets fashion in activewear

Athleisure is very in right now and this two-piece cropped tank and biker short set makes it so easy to switch it up - wear it under a midi dress or as is to easily switch between the office and your next yoga class.

Recreate the look:

Ribbed Cropped Tank, $86, Alo Yoga

PHOTO: Alo Yoga

Buy it here.

High Waisted Biker Shorts, $78, Alo Yoga

PHOTO: Alo Yoga

Buy it here.

3. Look at you glow!

PHOTO: TPG News

True to Gen Z style, cropped tops and bright colours are now in fashion, and Kendall really knows how to pull it off.

Try pairing green (or any colour) with an off-white bottom for an eye-catching outfit that'll make you stand out from any crowd.

Recreate the look:

Atlantic Singlet in Green, $34.46, Princess Polly

PHOTO: Princess Polly

Buy it here.

Aurelie High-rise Straight Crop Jeans in Cream, $49.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Buy it here.

4. Back to basics

You can't ever go wrong with a simple white tee. But with this sweltering weather, we can definitely do away with sleeves.

Pair a white tank with denim dungarees for a comfy and functional look.

Recreate the look:

Ribbed Scoop Tank Top, $19.99, Cotton On

PHOTO: Cotton On

Buy it here.

Basic Long Denim Dungarees, $69.90, Pull & Bear

PHOTO: Pull & Bear

Buy it here.

5. Flexible fashion is crucial

PHOTO: TPG News

Platform flip flops and jeans? I'm sure many of you have thought of doing it so here's your sign!

This look is great for when the weather's on the cooler side and if you want to inject some early 2000's energy into your look.

Keep a light cardigan on hand and you're ready to brave those intensely air-conditioned shopping malls.

Recreate the look:

Izzie Scoop Cami, $14.99, Cotton On

PHOTO: Cotton On

Buy it here.

Cropped Brown Cardigan, $26.94, Sosana

PHOTO: Yesstyle

Buy it here.

Ferris Chunky Flip Flops, $33.99, ASOS

PHOTO: ASOS

Buy it here.

6. Let your prints do the talking

PHOTO: TPG News

Printed pants might seem daunting, but take notes from Kendall and pair them with a basic white tee and muted sneakers to really let those snazzy pants shine.

Recreate the look:

Lokum Green pants, US$130 (S$175), Vatka

PHOTO: Vatka

Buy it here.

Chuck 70 in Parchment, $129.90, Converse

PHOTO: Converse

Buy it here.

7. For those dainty days

PHOTO: TPG News

If you really want a cardigan-style look (without the sweat), try going for this short-sleeved cropped cardigan and black miniskirt that's great for your afternoon brunch date.

The ruffle detailing and pearl buttons add a touch of flair to the top as well, making this a must-have piece for those hotter days.

Recreate the look:

Zahira Top in Green, $28.45, Princess Polly

PHOTO: Princess Polly

Buy it here.

Selby Miniskirt, $44.15, Princess Polly

PHOTO: Princess Polly

Buy it here.

8. Summer holiday inspiration

Time to pull out those bandanas you've been collecting and put them to use.

Keep yourself breezy with a basic cropped top and zestily-coloured midi or maxi skirt - not forgetting a pair of sunnies to protect your eyes.

Recreate the look:

White Cotton Crop Top, $7.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Buy it here.

Harriette Maxi Skirt, $63.79, Princess Polly

PHOTO: Princess Polly

Buy it here.

9. Vests are the shirts for the summer

PHOTO: TPG News

Vests are one of the best things to come back into style this year.

But with Singapore's tropical conditions, layering underneath vests might not always be ideal.

Ditch the blazers or outerwear and match your fitted vests with light wide-leg pants and open toe shoes to keep it chic yet casual like Kendall.

Recreate the look:

Check Suit Waistcoat in Dark Tan, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Buy it here.

Morie High Waisted Straight Leg Pants, $53.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.