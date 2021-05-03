These Korean celebs and their cute pets will melt your heart

Whether Lisa is posing with her five cats or Rosé with her adopted pup, our favourite K-pop idols have a special love for their fur babies — and they aren’t afraid to show it. Keep scrolling for more pics and deets of stars and their pets. One word. Purr-fect.

1. Lisa’s five cats - Leo, Luca, Lily, Louis and Lego

Blackpink’s Lisa is a mama to a handful of furry animals — Scottish fold Leo, ragdoll Luca, ragdoll Lily, and British shorthair Louis.

Earlier this year, Lisa showed off her new British shorthair kitten, Lego, via an Instagram story. The Thai beauty’s fluffy companions make regular appearances on her social feeds.

2. Rosé’s pup Hank

The On The Ground singer joined many celebs who have adopted dogs during quarantine. She is now a proud parent to a rescue dog called Hank, and he is adorable.

In December last year, Hank got his own Instagram account (@hank_says_hank) and was formally introduced by the doe-eyed Blackpink member. Hank, Rosé wrote alongside a photo of the dog resting on her lap.

Hank currently has 1.7 million followers and is more popular than most of us.

3. Chungha’s poodle Bambi

Produce 101 alumnus Chungha’s poodle Bambi first entered our consciousness when she appeared alongside the singer on the November 2020 cover of Vogue Korea.

Since then, we’ve learnt that she is six this year and her name was given to her by Chungha’s mum. She was named Bambi because of her deer-like long legs.

4. Jennie’s dogs Kuma and Kai

Jennie has two canine companions — a pomeranian Kuma and cocker spaniel Kai. Like Bambi, Kai has made his modelling debut.

He appeared alongside Jennie on the May 2020 cover of Vogue Korea. Despite her busy schedule, the SOLO singer always makes time for her pets and is often seen going on walks with Kuma and Kai.

5. Jisoo’s dog Dalgom

You won’t be able to take your eyes off Jisoo’s maltese, called Dalgom. Other than being an absolute charmer, the pup is said to bring comfort to the Blackpink singer when she experiences sleep paralysis or nightmares.

6. Jessi’s dog Chewie

South Korean rapper Jessi’s pomeranian Chewie is only two years old but he is already a mini celeb in his own right. The pup has his own Instagram (@softandchewie) account where he has racked up a 100-over-K-strong following.

7. Bae Suzy’s canines - Damon and Dezy

The Start-Up actress gives plenty of screen space on her ‘gram to her maltese Damon (named after Ian Somerhalder’s character in The Vampire Diaries) and bichon frise Dezy.

Suzy’s feed is not only filled with heartwarming photos of herself with her fur babies, she also takes “just because” pictures of them because she’s that smitten with her sidekicks. Who wouldn’t be?

8. Gong Hyo-jin’s dogs - Mimi and Toto

Fun fact: the first photo Korea’s “queen of romantic comedy” ever posted on her Instagram is of her pet pups. While we’re not quite sure what circumstances brought Gong Hyo-jin and her dogs, Mimi and Toto, together, we do know that they share an unbreakable bond.

When she’s not busy acting, she is often seen snapping selfies with them and taking them on camping trips.

9. Park Min-young’s dog Leon

Park Min-young captivated audiences worldwide when she starred alongside Park Seo-joon in the hit K-drama series What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.

Besides their undeniable chemistry on set, fans quickly noticed that both actors own dogs of bichon frise breed, sparking dating rumours — Seo-joon is always seen on set with Simba and Min-young’s Leon is a regular guest in her vlogs.

Whatever it may be, her four-legged companion dubbed Leon My Boy by the actress is well on his way to stardom. Just look at how many likes he gets on her IG feed!

10. Shin Se-kyung’s dogs - Jinkook and Sarang

Shin Se-kyung’s equally chic furry companions, Jinkook and Sarang, feature as regulars alongside their stylish owner on many well-dressed strolls, as well as making cameo appearances on her Instagram.

This article was first published in Her World Online.