These Singapore condos are like nothing that you've seen before

The Interlace at Depot Road

Whether you love it or hate it, you can't miss this unusually constructed condo when you are in the vicinity.

Designed by Ole Scheeren (once Hong Kong star Maggie Cheung's BF), The Interlace looks like the topography of a stepped landscape and not like a typical building.

How so? The blocks are hexagonally stacked, like how your distracted four-year-old would arrange his or her toy building blocks.

A Treasure Trove in Punggol Walk

Almost every self-respecting condo has a clubhouse. But the one at A Treasure Trove comes with a storied background.

It incorporates the historic Matilda House, once the weekend retreat of the Cashin family (the patriarch was the first Eurasian millionaire in Singapore).

This typical tropical-style 1902 bungalow was later left abandoned for decades before the government acquired it in the mid-1980s and gave it conservation status.

In 2015, the A Treasure Trove condo was built in the area and Matilda House was restored and converted into its clubhouse.

Tree House at Upper Bukit Timah Road

In 2014, this aptly named residence entered the Guinness World Records for having the largest vertical garden in the world. The garden isn't there for just aesthetic reasons.

It is said to help reduce the estate's carbon footprint and reduce heat absorption so its residents can spend less on air-conditioning.

Wallich Residence at Tanjong Pagar Centre

From levels 62 to 64, the super penthouse here sits on top of the tallest building in Singapore and has been dubbed a bungalow in the sky.

Besides the usual luxury trappings like a private pool and a jacuzzi room, this comes with private lift access to… not a helipad, but the Tanjong Pagar MRT station. Seriously? Would you still be jostling with peak-hour train crowds if you could afford a super penthouse?

The Hillford at Jalan Jurong Kechil

Touted as Singapore's first retirement resort, this condo's target audience is "active, independent seniors" who hopefully won't mind the short 60-year leasehold tenure.

What they will get in return: A 24-hour concierge service, a resort manager who plans activities for you a la Club Med, domestic help, medical care and what we think are age-appropriate facilities like a library and a karaoke room.

ALSO READ: 5 unique loft units under $960k

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.