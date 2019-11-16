These weight loss mistakes are making you lose motivation

It's hard to start a habit, especially one for eating healthy or working out regularly because it requires discipline and energy.

Once you establish it after some hard work, look back at your plan to make sure you aren't committing these common weight loss mistakes that will deplete your motivation level before you even hit your goal.

HAVING SPRINTS OF WORKOUTS

Working out regularly is beneficial to both your mind and body. But if you jump into doing daily workouts when you previously only did one a week, the intensity will take a toll on you.

Your body will be thrown into shock, giving you results but also aches and pain all over. You'll feel mentally tired because of the sudden demand in energy, which can quickly lead to feelings of burnout.

And we all know how hard it can be to bounce back when you're tired and over-trained.

If you're looking to increase your activity level, start slow and add an extra day of training weekly until you reach a sustainable state in your workout routine.

GOING CRAZY OVER CALORIES

One of the easiest ways to track your food intake when you're trying to lose weight is to look at the calories and nutritional information in the food you buy or eat. Though estimation is more convenient, it might be hard to do it accurately if you do not have the knowledge.