These weight loss mistakes are making you lose motivation

It's hard to start a habit, especially one for eating healthy or working out regularly because it requires discipline and energy.
Once you establish it after some hard work, look back at your plan to make sure you aren't committing these common weight loss mistakes that will deplete your motivation level before you even hit your goal.
HAVING SPRINTS OF WORKOUTS
Working out regularly is beneficial to both your mind and body. But if you jump into doing daily workouts when you previously only did one a week, the intensity will take a toll on you.
Your body will be thrown into shock, giving you results but also aches and pain all over. You'll feel mentally tired because of the sudden demand in energy, which can quickly lead to feelings of burnout.
And we all know how hard it can be to bounce back when you're tired and over-trained.
If you're looking to increase your activity level, start slow and add an extra day of training weekly until you reach a sustainable state in your workout routine.
GOING CRAZY OVER CALORIES
One of the easiest ways to track your food intake when you're trying to lose weight is to look at the calories and nutritional information in the food you buy or eat. Though estimation is more convenient, it might be hard to do it accurately if you do not have the knowledge.
Calorie counting may be a useful way to monitor what you eat, but things can get out of hand when you obsess over the numbers instead of the nutrients.
Don't opt for foods just because they are low in calories. Consider also, the amount and quality of nutrients they contain.
As a simple rule, choose more whole foods and greens that aren't deep fried or coated with fatty dressings. The least processed and "transformed" ones are likely to be better for you.
MONITORING YOUR PROGRESS USING THE SCALE
Talking about numbers, tracking your progress using a weighing machine isn't always the best method. Sure, the scale can tell you if you've lost weight, but you have no idea if that is fat or muscle.
For instance, your weight wouldn't differ much if you've gained muscle and lost fat.
Instead, try using a measuring tape to find out your body measurements for more accurate results. A more motivating method for those who lift weights is simply to see how heavy you can lift.
An increase in weights points to an increase in your strength.
Another fuss-free way to track your progress is to use clothes. You might be heavier with more muscle, but you'll look more toned because muscle is denser than fat.
SHYING AWAY FROM WEIGHTS
As aforementioned, weight training helps to increase your strength and muscle tone. An increase in muscle mass helps you burn more calories when you're at a resting state.
People with more muscle also burn more fat during workouts because muscle tissues burn more calories than fat tissues do.
STICKING TO JUST ONE WORKOUT
Whether you enjoy lifting weights or running, it's always a good idea to mix things up. This will make you more athletic, as well as give your body small shocks to increase results.
Doing just one type of exercise might cause your fitness level to plateau because your body adapts to things quickly.
Doing just one type of exercise might cause your fitness level to plateau because your body adapts to things quickly.
This article was first published in Shape.