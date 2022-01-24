These Year of the Tiger capsule collections will make your CNY outfit pop

With Chinese New Year 2022 coming right up, you’re probably doing a few things. Like reading up on your zodiac forecast, considering whether to switch to digital ang baos this year, and shopping for CNY outfits.

Speaking of which, many fashion brands have launched their tiger-themed capsule collections that don’t just celebrate the joyous occasion, but also look cool, cute and perhaps collectible even.

Of the many CNY capsule collections, our eyes were particularly drawn to the ShuShu/Tong x Charles & Keith lineup. It’s a collaboration between footwear powerhouse Charles & Keith and Shanghai-based fashion designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang who launched ShuShu/Tong in 2015. The fashion label is now available worldwide and counts Browns, Dover Street Market and Nordstorm as some of its most well-known stockists.

For this tie-up, you’ll notice that an ultra-feminine and romantic rose motif adorn the classic red and black handbags and Mary Janes here. Honestly, who can resist roses? We know we can’t because they make us feel so much in love.

The designer duo shares: “[It] has become a significant symbol in literature and art, usually representing love and desire. Traditionally, roses only bloomed once a year, which means it was destined to live for a short period of time.”

As for why specifically red and black hues only, “their opposition — passion and sophistication — exemplify the inescapable temptation that love brings,” explains ShuShu/Tong.

Ahead, some of our top Year of the Tiger picks to add to your list of CNY outfits now.

Shushu/Tong x Charles & Keith: Chloris rose-print shoulder bag, $229.90, Charles & Keith

Tiger print silk foulard, price unavailable, Salvatore Ferragamo

Allover print jersey T-shirt dress (Tony the Tiger), $790, Moschino

PHOTO: Moschino

Baguette, $4,100, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

Tiger women's Rhyton sneaker, $1,520, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

'The year of the Tiger Capsule' loose T-shirt, $195, Kenzo

PHOTO: Kenzo

Year of the tiger cropped sweater, $1,690, Balenciaga

PHOTO: Balenciaga

Key ring, $185, Longchamp

PHOTO: Longchamp

Felix 3D Tiger crossbody, price unavailable, Kate Spade New York

PHOTO: Kate Spade New York

Lunar New Year Field tote 22, $650, Coach

Cassette bag, price unavailable, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

This article was first published in HerWorldOnline.