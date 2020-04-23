Things to do this #StayHome weekend: Make a 'McBreakfast', catch S'porean artists perform & more

Being cooped up at home during the circuit breaker can be unsettling but we all have a part to play to keep Singapore safe! Not sure how to pass time during this period? We've got your back!

Something you can cook

XXL 'McBreakfast'

No McDonald's? No problem. Here's how you can make your own McBreakfast!

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast

2 eggs

Pita bread

Sliced cheese

1 tablespoon of mixed herbs

1 teaspoon of salt

Steps:

Cut the chicken into cubes Place chicken into processor Add mixed herbs and salt Mince meat Press minced meat into a patty Pan fry patty until golden brown Beat eggs and fry Heat up pita bread and slice into half Slap everything onto pita bread Enjoy

Something you can watch

Singaporean artists perform online

1. Joanna Dong

We’re slowly trying to settle into a regular day and time in the week so that you can better anticipate when the next... Posted by Joanna Dong 董姿彦 on Monday, April 20, 2020

You may have heard of Singaporean jazz vocalist and Sing! China finalist Joanna Dong. Fans can now tune in to her Facebook page as she hosts a live segment called Jie Jie Time.

The next Facebook live session is on tonight (Thursday, April 23) at 10pm and it seems that listeners can also chime in with song requests, so prepare to get serenaded.

2. Sharul Channa

Lock down your calendars because Singapore's top comedienne Sharul Channa has a new show on Zoom. The show Am I Old, is about Savitri, a 68-year-old retired school teacher who tries stand-up comedy for the first time.

It touches on Singapore's ageing population and hopes to educate as well as entertain viewers on the issue.

In collaboration with Aware Singapore, each performance will be followed by a panel discussion with a caregiver, a representative from Aware and others.

The show is available on Friday (April 24) at 6.30pm. Register here as the show has a pay-what-you-can initiative.

Phantom of the Opera sequel: Love Never Dies

Universal has started a new series on YouTube called The Shows Must Go On, with the concept of bringing musicals from the stage to the screens.

Last week, audiences at home were treated to one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most well-known musicals: Phantom of the Opera. This week, the sequel Love Never Dies will be up on YouTube for free at 2am on Saturday (April 25).

However, it will only be available online for 48 hours after its release. You can keep tabs on the YouTube channel for musicals that will be released every week.

Something you can do

Make a 'pinhole' camera

@abdulraaaaauf You guys have been asking for a tutorial on my last video so here’s a quick one :) hope it helps 🥺👉👈 ♬ Toosie Slide - Drake

If you are bored at home, here's an idea. Why not turn your room into a pinhole camera and get some amazing shots, courtesy of tiktokker abdulraaaaauf.

The idea is to block out as much external light from entering the room as much as possible. You can use trash bags, curtains or blankets.

You should only allow light to enter through a small gap or the 'pinhole'. The brighter the scenery outside, the clearer the image you get on the inside.

Instagram live workouts with Shape Singapore

For fitness buffs, Shape Singapore has created a schedule for workouts on Instagram live. Grab a friend and note the dates for the workouts you are interested in, or better yet, join all of them!

While online workouts can't compare to gyms, it's still a better way to exercise with others. Some trainers that Shape Singapore are collaborating with are Ng Hui Ru, Jaime Teo and Dawn Sim.

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).

trining@asiaone.com