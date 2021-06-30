Things to eat and drink in Singapore this week: Zafferano's hearty Italian barbecue, meat-free cuisine at Mott 32 and more

This week's grub presents itself in a slew of collabs and new menus for the picking. Two of Singapore's best Indian restaurants present an epicurean feast at Raffles Hotel and if you're in the mood for some barbecue, go Italian this time with Zafferano.

Have some homemade nourishment with a new-to-market fish collagen broth before scoring some free fries from Shake Shack.

1. A Gastronomical North Indian Feast with Tiffin Room x Punjab Grill

The first-ever Tiffin Room x Punjab Grill collab serves up a blend of authentic North Indian flavours till July 8, 2021.

Inspired by various cities and cultures in Punjab, this irresistible multi-course menu begins with a plethora of starters to choose from: White Chocolate Gogappa with chilled green chili, Truffle Malai Chicken Kebab and foie gras cream, and a Salmon Kebab paired with cucumber and onion Salad.

Pick a main from the likes of Jhinga Methi Curry and Mattar Mint Pulao before rounding off with their creamy Lychee Kulfi. For vegetarian options, check out their menu here.

The Tiffin Room x Punjab Grill collab is located at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 1869673, p. +65 6412 1816. Lunch is available 12pm - 2pm, dinner 6.30pm - 9.30pm.

2. Flavourful and nourishing: Yao Premium Fish Collagen Broth

The newly launched Yao boasts a restaurant-quality Premium Fish Collagen Broth chock full of flavour fit for any health-conscious family. Containing fish cartilage, pork bone, old mother hen, Jinhua ham, conch, and water, you only need to reheat to enjoy this nutritious broth.

Their broths are packed in convenient portion sizes perfect for the busy Singaporean: The 200g Broth ($30) serves two and comes with three pieces of South African abalone while the 500g Broth ($60) feeds fours and includes six pieces of abalone.

For more collagen indulgence, add on three pieces of fish maw for $15.

Yao Premium Fish Collagen Broth is available for order online. Delivery days are on Wednesday and Saturday only.

3. A hearty Italian barbecue at Zafferano

In the spirit of summer, satiate your meat cravings with Zafferano's expanded selection of premium beef and lamb served hot off the charcoal grill.

New menu items included Ribeye and Striploin cuts from the richly flavored 31-day dry-aged Vintrage Galiciana Beef, as well as three options for wagyu-lovers including the 2017 Wagyu Olympics grand champion A4 Kagoshima Wagyu Striploin.

For those who lean towards lamb, try the naturally tender and lean New Zealand Spring Lamb Rack.

Zafferano is located at Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6509 1488. Opening hours are Mon-Fri 12pm - 3pm, Mon-Sun 6pm - 11pm.

ALSO READ: Just opened June 2021: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month

4. If you’ve got your jab, head down to Shake Shack

Just got vaccinated? Reward yourself with some free fast food from Shake Shack. From July 1 to 15, 2021, Shake Shack is offering free Crinkle Cut Fries with every burger purchase for all who have received at least one vaccine dose.

For your one-time redemption, just head down to any of the six local outlets islandwide and present proof of vaccination via the TraceTogether app or physical vaccination card to the staff when ordering in-store.

Shake Shack is located in 6 outlets islandwide.

5. Mott 32 Singapore launches meat-free menu

Meat-free meets familiar bold flavors at Mott 32 Singapore. This contemporary fine-dining Chinese restaurant has introduced nine stunning plant-based adaptions of their classic dishes.

Look forward to the tantalising taste of their Signature Smoked "Cod" and the time-honoured Crispy "Eel", Fried Shredded Mushroom, French Green Bean, and Sesame.

That's not all - their new weekend three-course set lunches (from $78++ per person) also see the return of standouts like the Pacific Lobster and desserts like the Double Boiled Imperial Bird's Nest & Fresh Milk in Coconut.

Mott 32 Singapore is located at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-42-44, Galleria Level The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956, p+ +65 6688 9922. Open daily from 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5pm - 11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.