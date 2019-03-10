Think you have mummy brain? Here are 10 foods that can improve your memory

Did someone remark that you've become very forgetful and disorganised after you became a mum? Unfortunately, "mummy brain" or "momnesia" is a thing and we share how everyday ways you can overcome it here.

The food we eat also plays a vital role in keeping our brain healthy and sharp. These are what a healthy and balanced brain-friendly diet should include.

1. TUMERIC

PHOTO: Pixabay

Typically found in curry powder, turmeric contains a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound called curcumin, which is able to improve memory (particularly in Alzheimer cases), boost serotonin and dopamine levels (both of which improve mood and alleviate depression), and help new brain cells grow and delay mental decline.

Reap the benefits of curcumin by adding turmeric to your dishes, cooking with curry powder, or even drinking turmeric tea.

2. FATTY FISH