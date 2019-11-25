Think you're "needy" for having a work wife? Nah, it's quite healthy

There are a couple of things that make the daily grind more bearable, if not enjoyable. Maybe it's free access to a gym. Maybe it's free food. Or maybe it's that colleague you just ~vibe~ with.

Have yourself a work wife? You shouldn't ever feel like you're a needy for that - she after all makes everything better just by lunching with you, and sharing disdain for the same people.

It's healthy to have a close support system at the place you spend almost half your time at and there are plenty of other benefits to having a work wife.

We got Ling Xiang Lee, Sales and Marketing Manager at recruitment consultancy Robert Walters Singapore, to tell us what they are.

1. SHE HELPS YOU SEE A DIFFERENT POINT OF VIEW