The third MR-G B5000 G-Shock is the $5,999 'Ao-zumi'

In March 2022, Casio unveiled its first MR-G square G-Shocks. The MR-G collection is home to Casio's most premium G-Shocks and these models often feature exotic materials and hand-finished components.

And now, joining them is the third MR-G square G-Shock, the MRG-B5000BA-1 Ao-zumi. Readers who understand Japanese will immediately see the connection. For those who don't, "Ao-zumi" translates to blue-black.

Remember I said that MR-G G-Shocks are often made from exotic materials? Here, the bezel is made from Cobarion, a special alloy that's four times harder than titanium but has a shine that's comparable to platinum.

The band is made from DAT55G, a titanium alloy that's thrice as hard as pure titanium but more workable, which allows the artisans at G-Shock's Yamagata facility to create a beautiful mirror finish on the links.

The black base is achieved using a DLC coating while the blue components on the bezel and links are blue ion-plating. The blue and gold sections of the dial are vapor deposition.

Having handled the watch recently at a special press event, it's remarkable how light it is. The shade of blue is dark and rich, almost reminiscent of lacquer, and very beautiful. The black sections of the watch also change their hue slightly depending on how light falls on it. It feels less like a G-Shock and more like a well-made luxury watch.

In terms of features and functions, the MRG-B5000BA-1 Ao-zumi is identical to all other high-end G-Shocks so you get chronograph and world-time functions, the ability to set multiple alarms, solar power, and Bluetooth connectivity with the G-Shock Connected app.

You also lose nothing in terms of durability. Yes, the watch is more precious but it retains its 200m water resistance. And thanks to its Multi-Guard structure, it remains impervious to knocks and bumps.

Availability and pricing

The G-Shock MRG-B5000BA-1 Ao-zumi is available now and is priced at $5,999. You can find it at the G-Shock store at Ion Orchard, Marina Bay Sands, and VivoCity.

ALSO READ: Casio's new G-Shock MTG-B3000 watch features a thinner profile, great for slim wrists