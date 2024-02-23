Three Buns at Robertson Quay is home to wallet-friendly juicy burgers and addictive sips

Juicy, greasy (in the best way) and finger lickin' good — Nothing quite hits like a burger. Whether it is in the form of its classic fixings, or its evolution into a gourmet delight with endless variations, the universal appeal of burgers is undeniable.

Curing your cravings with gourmet burgers, innovative sides and crafted cocktails, Three Buns by Potato Head, has nailed the concept of casual comfort dining by the river, thanks to its strategic location along Robertson Quay.

Having easily become one of our favourite haunts recently, the secret behind this burger joint’s pillowy buns, juicy patties and fresh produce is Chef Adam Penney hailing all the way from London. Not to mention, even all the sauces are freshly made in-house from scratch. The neon signs and music also add to the casual and relaxing ambiance that make it an ideal spot for a weekend wind down.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzYVN1CyInU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Get a taste of what to expect at Three Buns when you settle in for a night of burger frenzy with your pals; Here’s our review:

Average Spend: About S$40 per pax for a 3-course meal (w/o drinks).

Tickle your appetite

While you find yourself flipping the extensive menu to find the perfect burger for yourself, we recommend starting the night off with the vegetarian delight BROC PARTY (S$13) (yes we hear ourselves, just trust us!).

A sight for sore eyes, this addictive treat brings together the crunch of roasted broccoli and toasted cashews with the creaminess of den miso mayo and parmesan Reggiano, along with the tangy and spicy flavours of calamansi and chilli.

For something from traditional, the Wings-Its (available upon request) always hit the spot with its crispy batter and sweet and tangy sauce, complemented by toasted sesame, scallions and chilli. Additionally, the House Fries (S$7) are double cooked and seasoned with crushed herb pink Himalayan salt for that extra crispiness and just the right amount of saltiness.

Been there, bun that!

For the main stars of the night, we opted for signatures like: the Cheeky Chic (S$17) and Da Cheese Master (S$19). The former saucy bite married twice cooked free-range Sakura boneless chicken thigh with BBQ ketchup, Den Miso mayo, cucumber and jalapeño pickle, coleslaw, lettuce and Big Poppa’s hot sauce, all encased within an airy toasted rice flour bun.

Expect sweet and zingy flavours, with a lingering heat of the hot sauce. The latter, on the other hand, coupled together Tasmanian vintage beef patty, double ketchup, miso mustard, charred onions and double Tillamook cheddar cheese in a toasted demi brioche bun.

For sips & sweets

For a sweet dessert like no other, What’s Brewing (S$7) is a imbibers delight with Brewlanders West Coast IPA beer butter and dilky caramel milk chocolate custard, topped with an added nuttiness and crunch of a pistachio praline crust.

To compliment its beloved burgers, Three Buns has also recently unveiled a new collection of drinks, with a revamp of its signature cocktails, non-alcoholic options, and indulgent milkshakes.

This time we opted for the house classic refreshing and oh so sweet frozen Strawberry Margarita (S$19), featuring tequila, triple sec and piquant hints of lime and strawberry sorbet. The El Babuino (S$24) on the other hand caters to more seasoned cocktail sippers, almost mimicking a Mezcal with smokey hints Monkey Shoulder Smokey Monkey, Tequila and refreshing notes of cranberry, mint and lime.

Oh did we mention? Your furry friends are welcome too!

Three Buns is located at 60 Robertson Quay, #01-01 Singapore 238252, p. +65 6909 7838. Open Tue-Thu 5pm – 9.30pm, Fri 12pm-10.30pm, Sat 10am-9.30pm, Sun 10am – 9pm. Closed on Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.