Threeppy: Daiso's new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money

Singapore shoppers will have yet another playground to hunt for the best deals. Trippy. We mean, Threeppy.

Known as the 'premium' version of Daiso, the outlet is slated to open July 14 at the newly revamped Funan mall.

When it does, it'll be a bargain hunter's paradise with a flat pricing of $5.80 "on most items".

Threeppy's first outlet in Singapore and Southeast Asia will offer kitchenware, household goods, and stuffed toys, among other items.