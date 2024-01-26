Thrifty tips for eating clean: A guide to eating healthier on a budget in Singapore

Eating healthy should be relatively easy since Singapore is all about the "healthier-choice" right?

However, in the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, we often end up forking out a little bit extra cash for eating clean.

But eating healthy doesn’t have to break the bank — this 2024 we’re going to be eating right while also keeping your wallet tight, so keep reading as we dive into our top tips for eating clean on a budget as well as our top spots for healthy food when you’re out and about!

For eating in

Meal prepping

It’s safe to say meal prepping at home has always been the top point whenever you google how to eat clean — but for good reason!

As much as we love the convenience of eating outside, sometimes we may not have the control of what goes into the dishes we consume.

Not to mention, asking the kind auntie and uncles at the hawker stalls to lessen the sodium or oil content in our food might make you feel like you’re inconveniencing them further.

So, try taking some time on the weekends to meal prep for the week ahead.

Not only is it a good way to customise your nutrition, but it bonds families over cooking together — potentially inspiring your loved ones to eat better too!

You don’t even have to whip up gourmet meals when meal prepping — even the simplest of dishes can hold good nutritional value if you prepare them right.

Portion control

Needless to say, crafting perfectly balanced healthy meals is only half the battle won if you don’t practice mindful portion control too.

As the saying goes; "too much of a good thing can be bad" — regardless whether you eat clean or not.

The general rule of thumb suggests portioning half your plate or lunchbox for fruits and vegetables, reserving a quarter for your proteins, and using the final quarter for carbs.

You can also try adopting the same method if you’re eating out and adjust accordingly — just remember that moderation is key!

Buy bulk, buy fresh

Similarly to meal prepping, grocery prepping in advance does also help your wallet in the long run.

Seeing deals for buying in bulk from places like Giant or Fair Price or even going an e-grocery run on Redmart, you’d notice you tend to save when you’re buying in bulk.

An additional tip is to try avoiding pricier pre-cut frozen vegetables or meats despite their longer shelf life.

Visit your local wet market for the best bargains on fresh ingredients which you can then portion and freeze at home, while saving yourself a couple extra dollars in the process.

Include plant based proteins

No, we’re not suggesting you adopt a vegan lifestyle — unless you’d really like to. However, quality meat, albeit an excellent protein source, costs a pretty penny.

Which is why it is good to substitute from time to time with wallet-friendly plant based proteins such as eggs, tofu, tempeh, or chickpeas – not to mention that it’s chock full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that will benefit your overall health.

These wallet-friendly alternatives offer comparatively cheaper meal production plus extended shelf lives too.

Opt for alternative cooking methods

Long gone are the times where eating clean means you’d have to eat clean — bland, tasteless, void of any flavour because they contain extra calories.

Truth is, not all calories prove equal — rather, fat content links directly to cooking method. For lighter yet luscious dishes, choose techniques like baking instead of frying.

Or if you truly are a sucker for that crisp, fried texture without the additional guilt, turn to air-frying instead.

Other cooking methods such as steaming, grilling or braising also can craft flavourful plates while lowering the fat content of your nutritious dishes.

Hydrate yourself

While it likely comes as no surprise, drinking water and staying hydrated is most often the best and cheapest way to start living clean.

Unlike other sugar-filled beverages, water contains no added sugars or calories, making it ideal to drink throughout the day or specifically when you need to rehydrate in this hot and humid weather — not to mention they are good for pushing out toxins from your body and the key to glowy skin.

So the next time you’re heading out for lunch, instead of always heading to your favourite drink stall, take your own water bottle with you and chug away!

For dining out

Hakka HamCha & Yong Tau Foo

Lei Cha Fan, or thunder tea rice, is a go-to dish for a healthy yet economical meal, never failing to satisfy. Hakka HamCha & Yong Tau Foo excels at delivering delicious and nutritious lei cha without breaking the bank.

Their Hakka Hamcha ($4.50++) impresses with a daily variety of freshly chopped ingredients, ensuring maximum freshness.

Complemented by a special thunder tea soup featuring a higher proportion of leaves and herbs for a darker green hue and stronger flavour, it’s definitely a must-try.

Additionally, you can personalise their meal by adding Yong Tau Fu ingredients ($0.80 per piece) such as eggplant, bitter gourd, tofu, and beancurd skin.

Hakka HamCha & Yong Tau Foo is located at 335 Smith St, #02-123, Singapore 050335, p. +65 9092 2123. As their operating days vary, please visit their website for more information.

Delicacy Fish Soup

Nestled within Pek Kio Market and Food Centre, Delicacy Fish Soup stands out as a hidden gem, boasting a commitment to crafting their soup from scratch daily, utilising only the freshest seafood ingredients and absolutely no MSG.

The star of their menu, the Sliced Fish Soup ($5), features firm yet tender fish slices immersed in a clear umami fish broth that unfailingly satisfies.

For those seeking an extra kick, a side of their homemade sambal is readily available. Ideal for rainy days or any comfort food craving, these bowls of fish soup are a certified delight.

Delicacy Fish Soup is located at 41A Cambridge Rd, #01-03, 210041, p. +65 8749 2388. Open Sun-Thu 11am-8pm.

Superfood Kitchen

Superfood Kitchen was founded with the mission of making healthy eating more accessible to the masses.

With meals starting from $6.90, you have the option to customise your bowl or burrito, with additional top-ups available for extra or premium ingredients.

The choices are diverse, offering six types of grains, 10 proteins, 25 sides, and 10 sauces. If you prefer not to customise, you can opt for one of their curated recipes.

Try Le Cajun ($7.90), featuring roasted Cajun chicken, tomato salsa, olive chickpeas, and guacamole, or Mr Italian ($7.90), a smoky beef ragu with fusilli and roasted broccoli – a favourite among children.

The menu also provides macronutrient information for each dish, allowing you to manage your intake of calories, carbohydrates, proteins, or fat based on your dietary preferences.

Superfood Kitchen has three outlets in Singapore located at Changi Airport, Raffles City and Jurong Point. For more information, please visit their website.

Dosirak

Experience the perfect blend of traditional Korean flavours and modern nutrition at Dosirak. This unique eatery caters to diverse dietary needs, offering a flavourful journey to wellness.

The ordering process is simple: choose a protein, a base, and five sides from the counter spread, or opt for one of their curated combinations. Once you have your meal, add your choice of Dosirak’s special sauce, close the lid, and shake!

With options for vegetarians and pescatarians, indulge in the Cured Salmon Bowl ($13.90+), featuring thick slices of fish on a bed of vegetables, or savour the authentic Korean vegetarian experience with the Kimchi Tofu Bowl ($7.90).

Dosirak has three outlets located within the CBD District. For more information, please visit their website.

The Good Boys Cafe

While The Good Boys Cafe specialises in smoothie bowls and artisanal coffee, don’t discount them as they also have healthy savoury food items, which will knock your socks off!

Their TGB Hearty Bowl ($9++) is the perfect marriage of hearty, healthy food that tastes good and is especially filling for you to take on the day — without the post-lunch food coma.

Simply choose one base, three sides, one topping, and one sauce from their myriad of options, and you’re good to go.

Alternatively, if customisation isn’t your preference and you’re more of a grab-and-go person, indulge in their recipe bowls, like the TGB Chikin ($10), designed with all the essential food groups for a perfectly balanced meal.

The Good Boys Cafe has two outlets located at Tai Seng and Collyer Quay. For more information, please visit their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.