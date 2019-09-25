A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio

Post-renovation, this XL-sized HDB flat became the ideal Japanese-style home (and weekend spot) for a family of four.

With its emphasis on everyday simplicity and functionality, Japanese retailer MUJI is pretty much synonymous with contemporary minimalism in the eyes of its supporters - and it's the reason why homeowner Pei Sze (who, naturally, is a fan) chose to base the new look of her jumbo flat on the brand's aesthetic.

"My husband and I love travelling to Japan, and also the look of Japanese homes. That's why I like MUJI," shares the mother of two.

"I like how it focuses on things like simplicity and practicality, but it also has this cosy vibe - because of that I wanted to bring the look back to my home."

This dream was eventually fulfilled when Pei Sze enlisted the help of D5 Studio Image designer Sharon who helped turn a lived-in Ang Mo Kio jumbo flat, which comprises of two conjoined units, into the spacious family home that it is today.

Here's how the transformation took place.

ON THE ORIGINAL LOOK OF HER HOME

PHOTO: Qanvast

Pei Sze (PS): I think the house is about 40 years old, so we had to re-do everything, from the flooring, to the windows, to the electrical wiring. We also made some big changes to the rooms.

Like for example, we hacked away some of the walls and widened the walkway that joins the two units.

ABOUT HER HOME'S NEW LOOK

PHOTO: D5 Studio Image

PS: The theme of the house is Japanese minimalism and it's inspired by the MUJI brand.

My husband and I wanted a cleaner appearance because our previous home was done up in the Zakka-style, which looks messier even though it's a Japanese design style too.

I like how the house is an open and airy space with plenty of daylight and because of that it's a great place for us to hang out with our children during the weekends.

ON CHANGES MADE TO HER HOME

PHOTO: D5 Studio Image

There was quite a bit of work done for the entryway.

Originally, there were two main doors; one is where the current entrance is and the other is where the green wall is. We sealed the doorway up before installing a bicycle rack in front of it.

The entryway's floor came with tiles, but we re-did it so that it would match the stretch of concrete screed in the living area.

We initially planned to cover the entire area with the same graphic tiles used for the stairs, but it would have looked too messy.

PHOTO: D5 Studio Image

Furniture-wise, we kept things simple in the living room - just a custom-built TV console that has a stand for our Sonos speaker and a small, movable sofa, so that there would be enough room for our daughter and son to play around.

The Japanese-style platform was specially customised for our needs.

We wanted it to be more than just a usual cosy corner so our designer, Sharon, made sure that it came with storage solutions.

There are also a pair of tables that can be kept inside the platform.