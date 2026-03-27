Brewing a legacy: Tiger Beer's journey through the years

Tiger Beer has earned its stripes both in Singapore and beyond.

To this day, new things are brewing for the homegrown brand which has been a part of Singapore's history and its people's lives for nearly a century.

By the end of 2027, the production of Tiger Beer and other products will be shifted to breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam, phasing out its brewery in Tuas.

Here is a look at local brand's journey so far.

1932: When it all began

Tiger Beer was created by Malayan Breweries, a collaboration between Dutch brewing company Heineken and F&B company Fraser and Neave (F&N).

It was launched on Oct 1, 1932, with the slogan "Time for a Tiger" alongside a free-flow tasting event for about 200 people, where many non-regular drinkers returned for second, and sometimes third, glasses, according to The Straits Times.

Malayan Breweries also invested $1 million to open a brewing facility along Alexandra Road just a year before, according to the National Library Board publication BiblioAsia.

Mid 1930s: Rise to fame

The homegrown beer gained popularity within a few years, both locally and overseas.

According to Asian Pacific Breweries, the Malayan Royal Air Force's 230 Squadron was such a big fan of Tiger Beer that it adapted the beer's logo to create its unit insignia.

Tiger Beer was also popular in Hong Kong, which Malayan Breweries had its eyes on. The company carried out its first expansion in 1937, according to its 1989 annual report.

1942: Tiger Cub

During the Japanese Occupation, Malayan Breweries' facility was seized and operated by the Japanese.

During this time, they developed Tiger Cub — a variation of beer which required less malt to brew and was packed in smaller bottles — due to malt shortages.

The original Tiger Beer returned to the shelves in 1947.

1960s to 1970s: New packaging, TV appearance

Tiger Beer released its first canned beer in 1964, just as Singapore gained independence.

The brand also had its first appearance on television with an advertisement in 1973.

1981: Journey to the West

In 1981, Malayan Breweries started to export Tiger Beer, amongst other products, to the UK and Germany, where it was well-received.

1990: Something new brewing

In 1990, Malayan Breweries rebranded to Asian Pacific Breweries (APB).

After over 60 years, it moved its brewery at Alexandra Road to a $200 million facility in Tuas.

2008: Tiger Sky Tower

The 131m-high Carlsberg Sky Tower at Imbiah Station, Sentosa, was renamed to Tiger Sky Tower in 2008 after a sponsor change.

The observation tower, which gave visitors a panoramic view of the island as well as Singapore's skyline, was one of Sentosa's go-to spots until it permanently closed in 2018.

2012: Tiger Brewery Tour

In 2012, APB became a subsidiary of Heineken.

It also started the Tiger Brewery Tour, which gave visitors a behind-the-scenes look at Tiger's brewing process and was followed by a tasting session.

2016 to 2017: Supporting hawker culture

Throughout 2016 and 2017, Tiger Beer launched various initiatives to support hawkers and raise awareness about Singapore's hawker culture.

One such initiative was the Tiger Street Food Support Fund, under which the local brand handed out a grant of $10,000 to 25 hawkers.

Tiger Beer also refreshed its logo for its 85th anniversary in 2017.

2019: New brew, movie appearance

Tiger Beer launched Tiger Crystal — a lower-alcohol option for prolonged drinking — in 2019.

It is brewed using a -1 Degrees Celsius crystal cold filtration process.

In the same year, Tiger Beer also made an appearance in horror film IT Chapter Two.

2021: Entering the Marvel universe

To the surprise and delight of Singaporean Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, Tiger Beer made an appearance in the 2021 Disney+ series The Winter Soldier.

It was Bucky "Winter Soldier" Barnes' (played by Sebastian Stan) drink of choice during a date scene in the show.

2023: Riding the K-Wave

Tiger Soju-infused lager was another new line of drinks launched by the brand in 2023 to appeal to the younger crowd.

It took inspiration from somaek — a combination of soju and maekju (beer in Korean) which gained popularity through Korean dramas and variety shows.

Tiger partnered with K-pop star G-Dragon to promote the new drinks and held an event named Twist to the Night, featuring acts such as Korean singer-songwriter LeeHi and alternative band Balming Tiger.

2026: New beginnings

Tiger Beer is currently brewed in 11 countries and available in more than 75 countries, according to BibloAsia.

By the end of 2027, production of Tiger Beer and other products will be shifted to breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam.

APB Singapore will focus on regional logistics and business planning, for which the Tuas facility will be redevrloped.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com