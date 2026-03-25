Tiger Beer production to move out of Singapore, 130 jobs expected to be cut

Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS) will axe around 130 workers in Singapore over the next two years as part of their move to phase out large-scaling brewing at their Tuas plant.

Heineken, which owns APBS, said in a statement on Tuesday (March 24) that they will adopt an import-based supply model by end-2027 where production of Tiger Beer and other products will be shifted to breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam.

"In Singapore, APBS will focus on regional commercial operations, demand planning, packaging adaption, export market services and innovation support," they said.

Over time, the Tuas site will be redeveloped to support regional logistics and include a pilot brewery for innovation.

The operational changes will be implemented in phases over the next two years, impacting approximately 130 roles, said Heineken.

APBS currently employs 540 staff in Singapore, reported The Business Times.

In a separate statement, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) said that they were informed in advance that APBS will be shifting its business model and have negotiation for a “fair and responsible outcome” for affected workers.

These include a retrenchment package that is in line with unionised norms.

"APBS has also assured FDAWU that affected employees will be treated with fairness, dignity and respect during this transition," said the union.

FDAWU said that affected workers will be provided job matching services, career coaching and advice on skills upgrading, as well as "dedicated job fairs".

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chingshijie@asiaone.com